$2,900 per month could hit million of Ohio residents' bank accounts.

Richard Scott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3otUze_0lEP902A00
$2,900 could soon hit eligible Ohio residents' bank accounts.Photo byThought CatalogonUnsplash

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

$2,900 could soon hit eligible Ohio residents' bank accounts. This amount will somehow be beneficial for residents who're financially struggling with this inflation.

The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics published a Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) report on February 13 showing that the CPI-U for the Midwest Region (which includes Ohio) increased by 6 percent in the last 12 months.

The chart below shows how much Ohio's CPI-U changed from January 2020 to January 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aYdcK_0lEP902A00
CPIPhoto byU.S. BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS

But the ray of hope is coming from The Social Security Administration's (SSA) announcement that Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) will increase by an average of 8.7% in monthly benefits, so aged couples get benefits of $2,972 per month.

As per the U.S. Census Bureau and Population Estimates Program (PEP), nearly 2 million (17.8%) of the Ohio population is 65 or older.

If seniors get increased monthly COLA benefits, it could aid them because, as a recent poll shows, more than 36% of elder Americans have to cut down on their healthy diet because of increasing grocery prices.

Preeti Malani, M.D., director of the poll, says, "For our most vulnerable older adults, the huge increase we've seen in food costs could make a bad situation worse."

