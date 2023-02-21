$2,900 per month could hit million of Washington residents' bank accounts.

Richard Scott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FwMRb_0kuf1Sb200
$2,900 per month could hit million of Washington residents' bank accounts.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

Soon payment of $2,900 could come for many Washington residents. The update gives many residents relief from inflation which makes their daily life difficult.

The January CPI (Consumer Price Index) report of the west region (including Washington) shows that in 24 months CPI of west region increased from 1.4% to 6.3%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=184B2Y_0kuf1Sb200
CPIPhoto byU.S. BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS

But in this challenging time, the pleasant news is coming that soon residents will receive some financial assistance which will help them to tackle this inflation and the financial assistance worth more than $2,900.

The Social Security Administration(SSA) reported that Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) monthly benefits would increase by an average of 8.7%, so aged couples get benefits of $2,972 per month.

This could be a complex situation because inflation and COLA benefits in Washington state increased by an average of 8.7%. However, inflation could fluctuate further.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau and Population Estimates Program (PEP) annual report of Washington shows that the Washington population is 7.7 million, from which 1.2 million (16.2%) of the residents are seniors (65 or older).

And National Poll on Healthy Aging shows how badly this rising inflation affected seniors. The poll found nearly 36% of seniors aged 50–80 have to cut their healthy diet because of surging grocery prices.

# COLA

Comments / 77

Published by

A passionate writer and journalist and bring you the latest news.

N/A
64K followers

