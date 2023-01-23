$2,900 per month could hit million of North Carolina residents' bank accounts.

Richard Scott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c9cMV_0kOAjXpv00
$2,900 per month could hit million of North Carolina residents' bank accounts.Photo byAvinash KumaronUnsplash

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

There is some good news on the way: millions of eligible North Carolina residents may soon receive monthly payments of more than $2,900 in their bank accounts.

This financial assistance could be a great relief for many eagerly awaiting North Carolina residents.

Many residents have a financial burden from this inflation. According to the South region CPI report (which includes North Carolina), the CPI on all items increased from 1.4% to 7.0% in the past two years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0erz40_0kOAjXpv00
CPIPhoto byU.S. BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS

However, a ray of hope is coming with the announcement that millions of North Carolina residents could get more than $2,900 per month.

The announcement made by the Social Security Administration through a fact sheet says that residents will receive 8.7 percent more in COLA monthly benefits. Hence, older couples get benefits of $2,972 per month.

The U.S. Census Bureau and Population Estimates Program (PEP) data concluded that North Carolina has 1.8 million people, which means 17% of the population is aged 65 or older.

These monthly payments could reduce some senior citizens' financial burden because, for some of them, this rising inflation is so bad that they have had to reduce their healthy diet due to rising grocery prices.

Hi, If you made it this far hope my piece of work add little value in your wonderful life and can you please help me achieve my dream by donating do as much you can any amount is not small in donation: https://ko-fi.com/richardscottnow

If you have any valuable opinions or advice on this article, please put them in the comment section, and if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media with your friends and family.

Be sure to follow me for more updates.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# COLA

Comments / 105

Published by

A passionate writer and journalist and bring you the latest news.

N/A
63K followers

More from Richard Scott

Texas State

$2,900 per month could hit million of Texas residents' bank accounts.

$2,900 per month could hit million of Texas residents' bank accounts.Photo byAnnie SprattonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

Read full story
224 comments

Scientists found the most commonly consumed foods that could cause Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. According to a new study, the most commonly consumed foods by Americans could increase their risk of developing Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Read full story
150 comments

$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.

$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

Read full story
357 comments
Georgia State

$2,900 per month could hit million of Georgia residents' bank accounts.

$2,900 per month could hit million of Georgia residents' bank accounts.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

Read full story
179 comments
Michigan State

$2,900 per month could hit million of Michigan residents' bank accounts.

$2,900 per month could hit million of Michigan residents' bank accounts.Photo byNathan DumlaoonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

Read full story
199 comments
Florida State

$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.

$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.Photo byTara Winstead/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

Read full story
259 comments
Pennsylvania State

$2,900 per month could hit million of Pennsylvania residents' bank accounts.

Payment worth of $2,900 per month could come for PennsylvaniaPhoto byPepi Stojanovski/UnsplashonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

Read full story
346 comments

African Americans are at higher risk of having a stroke. Here's the answer why?

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Recently, a new study was published found that African Americans are at higher risk of having a stroke because of the habit which could be life-threatening for them.

Read full story
319 comments

Scientists found a sci-fi-like creature that surprised them by devouring a full-grown alligator. 

Alien creature foundMing-Chih Huang, Tadashi Kawai, Neil Bruce via Journal of Natural History. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Researchers recently discovered the most dangerous giant bug-like creature that can eat a fully grown alligator. This creature looks like some friction creature from sci-fi, but it isn't easy to believe that it is located inside the deep sea.

Read full story
306 comments

Scientists found the most common habit could cause Alzheimer's and dementia.

this habit could increase the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia.cottonbro studio/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. As per the new research, the most common habit could increase the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia. Many people might find nose picking as a disgusting or gross habit, but no one thought it could be life-threatening.

Read full story
362 comments
Arizona State

The most unlucky person in Arizona history.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The strange tale of the unfortunate man in Arizona history who was killed by a cactus. This unlucky man's name was David Grundman, and he was only 27 years old when he was killed by a gigantic cactus in Arizona.

Read full story
15 comments

Archaeologists found one of the most important places of Jesus' life.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The major breakthrough happened in biblical archaeology, which claimed one of the most important places of Jesus' life was discovered.

Read full story
1708 comments
Florida State

Another dangerous and rare creature wreaks havoc around Florida.

Another dangerous and rare creature is wreaking havoc in FloridaDonavan Moss/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Another dangerous and rare creature is wreaking havoc in Florida.

Read full story
122 comments

The most dangerous and enigmatic creature found in North Carolina.

The most dangerous and enigmatic creature found in North CarolinaChris F/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The most dangerous and enigmatic creature found in North Carolina.

Read full story
135 comments

The child who was kept as a 'Human Pet' by Queen Elizabeth II's ancestor.

A child who was kept as a human pet by Queen Elizabeth II's ancestor.Detail of a painting by William Kent (1685-1748) of King George I’s court on the east wall of the Ki. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

Read full story
351 comments
Florida State

Another dangerous invasive species spreading in Florida, officials proposed to get rid of them.

Another dangerous invasive species is spreading in FloridaEgor Kamelev/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is only meant for informational and educational purposes. Another dangerous invasive species is spreading in Florida state.

Read full story
271 comments

A weird case in medical history is a woman having periods during her pregnancy.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. A strange and shocking case in medical history, where a woman was unaware of her pregnancy even on the day of delivery.

Read full story
99 comments

McDonald's is giving each of its app users a free Double Cheeseburger for a day.

McDonald's free Double CheeseburgerLucas Andrade/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Every McDonald's app user could get a free McDonald's Double Cheeseburger by just ordering some fries this Sunday.

Read full story
40 comments
Florida State

The most dangerous and venomous creature spreading in Florida.

The most dangerous and venomous creature spreading in Florida.Brody J/Flickr. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. One of the most poisonous caterpillars in the United States of America is spreading in Florida State.

Read full story
157 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy