$2,900 per month could hit million of North Carolina residents' bank accounts.

There is some good news on the way: millions of eligible North Carolina residents may soon receive monthly payments of more than $2,900 in their bank accounts.

This financial assistance could be a great relief for many eagerly awaiting North Carolina residents.

Many residents have a financial burden from this inflation. According to the South region CPI report (which includes North Carolina), the CPI on all items increased from 1.4% to 7.0% in the past two years.

However, a ray of hope is coming with the announcement that millions of North Carolina residents could get more than $2,900 per month.

The announcement made by the Social Security Administration through a fact sheet says that residents will receive 8.7 percent more in COLA monthly benefits. Hence, older couples get benefits of $2,972 per month.

The U.S. Census Bureau and Population Estimates Program (PEP) data concluded that North Carolina has 1.8 million people, which means 17% of the population is aged 65 or older.

These monthly payments could reduce some senior citizens' financial burden because, for some of them, this rising inflation is so bad that they have had to reduce their healthy diet due to rising grocery prices.

