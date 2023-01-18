$2,900 per month could hit million of Texas residents' bank accounts. Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

The recent update could be a great relief for many Texas state residents because soon eligible ones could receive a $2,900 per month payment in their bank accounts.

Millions of Texas state residents eagerly wait for this kind of payment, which could decrease their burden.

The Consumer Price Index of the South Region (including Texas) concluded that the CPI on all items increased from 1.4% to 7.0% in the past two years.

However, some resident burden may be reduced because, according to a recent Social Security Administration fact sheet, residents will receive 8.7 percent more in COLA monthly benefits. Hence, aged couples get benefits of $2,972 per month.

In Texas, there are 30.35 million people, of whom nearly 3.9 million are senior citizens, or 65 and over, as per the U.S. Census Bureau and Population Estimates Program (PEP) data.

This COLA payment will be very helpful for some senior citizens because, for some of them, this rising inflation is so bad that they have had to reduce their healthy diet due to rising grocery prices.

