Scientists found the most commonly consumed foods that could cause Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Scientists revealed foods that could cause Alzheimer’s and dementia. Photo by MART PRODUCTION/Pexels

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

According to a new study, the most commonly consumed foods by Americans could increase their risk of developing Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Scientists found that removing these foods from your diet could decrease the risk of causing Alzheimer’s and dementia.

This study was published in JAMA Neurology, which stated that scientists conducted this research on 10,000 participants aged 35 to 74 and found that higher consumption of ultra-processed foods could increase the risk of Alzheimer’s and dementia.

At the start of this study, researchers from the University of São Paulo medical school gave the participants cognitive tests, and 10 years later when they checked their diet report and the results of recent cognitive tests, they were shocked.

Scientists found high consumption of ultra-processed food could increase 28% the faster rate of global cognitive decline and 25% faster decline of executive function in the brain.

And it's already known that Americans eat a lot of ultra-processed food in their diet. According to some research, every second 350 slices of pizza were ordered by Americans.

A similar study conducted by researchers at the NYU School of Global Public Health found that ultra-processed food consumption among Americans grows from 53.5% to 57% of calories consumed. And the consumption of whole foods decreases from 32.7% to 27.4% of calories.

If someone's daily calorie consumption is more than 20% ultra-processed foods, they could be at risk for cognitive decline.

Hi, If you made it this far hope my piece of work add little value in your wonderful life and can you please help me achieve my dream by donating do as much you can any amount is not small in donation: https://ko-fi.com/richardscottnow

If you have any valuable opinions or advice on this article, please put them in the comment section, and if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media with your friends and family.

Be sure to follow me for more updates.