$2,900 per month could hit million of Michigan residents' bank accounts.

Michigan residents could soon get monthly payments of $2,900.

Many residents of Michigan were eagerly waiting for such financial help, which would somehow give some relief from this rising inflation.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) report of the Midwest region (including Michigan) shows prices on all items have risen from 1.0% to 6.8% in the past two years.

Yet, there is a piece of good news for millions of Michigan that to reduce the burden of rising inflation, they could soon get financial assistance worth thousands of dollars.

The Social Security Administration's published fact sheet shows that an 8.7% of the average increase in the Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) monthly benefits, so aged couples get benefits of $2,972 per month.

Michigan state has a population of 10.03 million people of which approximately 1.81 million are senior citizens or 65 and over, as per the U.S. Census Bureau and Population Estimates Program (PEP) data.

It would be really great for them. Obviously, many other groups are equally or more affected by this surging inflation, but a recent poll by the National Poll on Healthy Aging found nearly 36% of seniors aged 50–80 have to cut their healthy diet because of surging grocery prices.

