$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.

Soon payment of $2,900 could come for many Florida residents. The update gives many residents relief from inflation which makes their daily life difficult.

The November CPI (Consumer Price Index) report of the south region shows in the previous month CPI of the south region (including Florida), all item prices rose from 1.2% to 7.7% in just 24 months.

But in this challenging time, the pleasant news is coming that soon residents could receive some financial assistance which will help them to tackle this inflation and the financial assistance worth more than $2,900.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) reported that Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) monthly benefits would increase by an average of 8.7%, so aged couples get benefits of $2,972 per month.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau and Population Estimates Program (PEP) annual report of Florida shows that the Florida population is 21.7 million, from which 4.5 million (21.1%) of the residents are seniors (65 or older).

And National Poll on Healthy Aging shows how badly this rising inflation affected seniors. The poll found nearly 36% of seniors aged 50–80 have to cut their healthy diet because of surging grocery prices.

