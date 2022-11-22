Stimulus update: $2,900 per month could hit South Carolina residents' bank accounts.

Richard Scott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EPwtb_0jJoah4m00
Stimulus payment of $2,900 per month coming for South Carolina residentsPhoto byMatthias Groeneveld/Pexels

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

Residents of South Carolina who are tired of rising inflation and the rising cost of almost everything will be relieved. Their wait is finally over because stimulus payments of $2,900 per month will soon come into their bank accounts.

According to the most recent Southern region Consumer Price Index (CPI) report (including South Carolina), the CPI rose to 8.1% in October, which is nearly less than 1.5% in October 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eObCe_0jJoah4m00
Inflation reportPhoto byU.S. BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS

It has yet to be determined when the situation will return to normal. Still, there is some pleasant news in this situation that will help the resident to tackle inflation. Financial assistance worth more than $2,900 per month is approved for them.

As per a recent fact sheet issued by the Social Security Administration, the monthly benefits of the Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) is going to increase by 8.7% of the average, so aged couples get benefits of $2,972 per month.

In total, South Carolina has 5.19 million residents of whom around a million are aged people or 65 and over, as per the U.S. Census Bureau and Population Estimates Program (PEP) data.

Every single American suffers from this rising inflation, but as per a recent poll by the National Poll on Healthy Aging, inflation was a little harsher on the aged people. Nearly 36% of them have to cut their healthy diet because of surging grocery prices.

Hopefully, the situation will improve for aged ones after they receive this payment.

