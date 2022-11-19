Scientists found watching TV for an hour everyday could be life-threatening

African Americans are at higher risk of having a stroke CDC/Unsplash

Recently, a new study was published found that African Americans are at higher risk of having a stroke because of the habit which could be life-threatening for them.

This research was published in the journal JAMA Network Open which was conducted on 7607 adults who were enrolled from February 5, 2003, to October 30, 2007, using a combination of mail and telephone recruitment.

Scientists follow up on this participant's lifestyle to find the link between sedentary time and stroke.

Later, researchers were shocked when they found that every hour participants spent watching TV increased the risk of stroke by 14%. And as per the Statista African Americans have highest watch time of 3.5 hours a day which put them at higher risk of having a stroke.

Another recent study from the University of Cambridge found that reducing one hour of TV viewing time could prevent more than one in every ten cases of coronary heart disease.

Because of the pandemic, many Americans' TV viewing time increased dramatically. But many studies this year show this routine could be life-threatening for most African Americans, especially for adults.

Therefore, scientists advise that if they have any adult (60s or 70s ) members in their family, try to reduce their sedentary time as much as possible.

