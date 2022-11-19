Scientists found watching TV for an hour everyday could be life-threatening

Richard Scott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S2U4d_0jEPqkI300
African Americans are at higher risk of having a strokeCDC/Unsplash

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

Recently, a new study was published found that African Americans are at higher risk of having a stroke because of the habit which could be life-threatening for them.

This research was published in the journal JAMA Network Open which was conducted on 7607 adults who were enrolled from February 5, 2003, to October 30, 2007, using a combination of mail and telephone recruitment.

Scientists follow up on this participant's lifestyle to find the link between sedentary time and stroke.

Later, researchers were shocked when they found that every hour participants spent watching TV increased the risk of stroke by 14%. And as per the Statista African Americans have highest watch time of 3.5 hours a day which put them at higher risk of having a stroke.

Another recent study from the University of Cambridge found that reducing one hour of TV viewing time could prevent more than one in every ten cases of coronary heart disease.

Because of the pandemic, many Americans' TV viewing time increased dramatically. But many studies this year show this routine could be life-threatening for most African Americans, especially for adults.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2boJhn_0jEPqkI300
Image byTristan Webster, VP Of Strategy & Analytics

Therefore, scientists advise that if they have any adult (60s or 70s ) members in their family, try to reduce their sedentary time as much as possible.

If you have any valuable opinions or advice on this article, please put them in the comment section, and if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media with your friends and family.

Be sure to follow me for more updates.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Black# African American# Research

Comments / 315

Published by

A passionate writer and journalist and bring you the latest news.

N/A
57411 followers

More from Richard Scott

Stimulus update: $2,900 per month could hit South Carolina residents' bank accounts.

Stimulus payment of $2,900 per month coming for South Carolina residentsPhoto byMatthias Groeneveld/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

Read full story
117 comments
Georgia State

Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month is going to hit Georgia residents' bank accounts.

Stimulus check of $2,900 per month is coming for Georgia residentsPhoto byPepi Stojanovski/UnsplashonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

Read full story
214 comments

Scientists found a sci-fi-like creature that surprised them by devouring a full-grown alligator. 

Alien creature foundMing-Chih Huang, Tadashi Kawai, Neil Bruce via Journal of Natural History. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Researchers recently discovered the most dangerous giant bug-like creature that can eat a fully grown alligator. This creature looks like some friction creature from sci-fi, but it isn't easy to believe that it is located inside the deep sea.

Read full story
298 comments

Scientists found the most common habit could cause Alzheimer's and dementia.

this habit could increase the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia.cottonbro studio/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. As per the new research, the most common habit could increase the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia. Many people might find nose picking as a disgusting or gross habit, but no one thought it could be life-threatening.

Read full story
329 comments
Pennsylvania State

Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month is going to hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accounts.

Stimulus update $2,900 per month could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accountsColin Watts/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

Read full story
479 comments
Texas State

$2,900 per month could soon hit Texas residents' bank accounts.

Stimulus check worth $2,900 per month coming for Texas residentsKarolina Grabowska/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The stimulus update ensured the payment of $2,900 is coming for many Texas residents. The update gives many residents relief from inflation which makes their daily life difficult.

Read full story
72 comments
Florida State

Stimulus update: $2,900 per month could hit Florida residents' bank accounts.

$2,900 per month stimulus payment is coming for FloridaVladimir Solomianyi/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The new announcement will bring great relief of $2,900 per month to many Florida residents who are facing difficulties in surviving in this rising inflation.

Read full story
510 comments
Arizona State

Stimulus update: $2,900 per month could hit Arizona residents' bank accounts.

Stimulus payment $2,900 per month for Arizona residentsGiorgio Trovato/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus check worth more than $2,900 per month has been announced, and soon this payment is going to hit Arizona residents' bank accounts. Many residents are eagerly waiting for such financial help to survive the surging inflation.

Read full story
214 comments

Stimulus update: $2,900 per month could hit North Carolina residents' bank accounts.

Stimulus update North Carolina residents could get more than $2,900 per month.Karolina Grabowska/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

Read full story
366 comments

Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible Americans' bank accounts.

Stimulus check worth $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible American residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

Read full story
593 comments
Arizona State

The most unlucky person in Arizona history.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The strange tale of the unfortunate man in Arizona history who was killed by a cactus. This unlucky man's name was David Grundman, and he was only 27 years old when he was killed by a gigantic cactus in Arizona.

Read full story
15 comments

Archaeologists found one of the most important places of Jesus' life.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The major breakthrough happened in biblical archaeology, which claimed one of the most important places of Jesus' life was discovered.

Read full story
1588 comments
Florida State

Another dangerous and rare creature wreaks havoc around Florida.

Another dangerous and rare creature is wreaking havoc in FloridaDonavan Moss/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Another dangerous and rare creature is wreaking havoc in Florida.

Read full story
122 comments

The most dangerous and enigmatic creature found in North Carolina.

The most dangerous and enigmatic creature found in North CarolinaChris F/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The most dangerous and enigmatic creature found in North Carolina.

Read full story
85 comments

The child who was kept as a 'Human Pet' by Queen Elizabeth II's ancestor.

A child who was kept as a human pet by Queen Elizabeth II's ancestor.Detail of a painting by William Kent (1685-1748) of King George I’s court on the east wall of the Ki. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

Read full story
275 comments
Pennsylvania State

Stimulus update: $1,800 per month could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accounts.

$1,800 could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus payment worth $1,800 could hit eligible Pennsylvania state residents' bank accounts. This payment somehow relieves residents who're suffering from this inflation.

Read full story
321 comments
Florida State

Another dangerous invasive species spreading in Florida, officials proposed to get rid of them.

Another dangerous invasive species is spreading in FloridaEgor Kamelev/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is only meant for informational and educational purposes. Another dangerous invasive species is spreading in Florida state.

Read full story
271 comments

Stimulus check update: $1,400 could hit South Carolina residents' bank accounts.

$1400 stimulus check could hit South Carolina residents' bank accountKarolina Grabowska/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is only meant for informational and educational purposes.

Read full story
144 comments
Virginia State

Stimulus update: Hundreds of dollars will hit Virginia residents' bank accounts.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. New bill will soon bring hundreds of dollars to Virginia residents' bank accounts. This rebate check will be a great relief for Virginia state residents.

Read full story
95 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy