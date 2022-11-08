Scientists found the most common habit could cause Alzheimer's and dementia.

this habit could increase the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia. cottonbro studio/Pexels

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

As per the new research, the most common habit could increase the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia. Many people might find nose picking as a disgusting or gross habit, but no one thought it could be life-threatening.

Griffith University researchers conducted this study on mice. They found bacteria could go into the brain through the nose's olfactory nerve and form markers that are a tell-tale sign of Alzheimer's disease.

And the scary part is that researchers have some potential evidence that shows it could also happen in humans.

Another study that was conducted early this year shows Chlamydia pneumoniae (the major cause of pneumonia) could infect our central nervous system through the nose's olfactory and trigeminal nerves.

In response, brain cells could release a specific toxic compound known as amyloid beta protein into our bloodstream, and it was found that amyloid beta protein is a fundamental cause of Alzheimer’s disease.

One of the co-authors called this study "world-first research." His name is Professor James St. John, and he is Head of the Clem Jones Center for Neurobiology and Stem Cell Research.

Professor James St John said, "We’re the first to show that Chlamydia pneumoniae can go directly up the nose and into the brain, where it can set off pathologies that look like Alzheimer’s disease, we saw this happen in a mouse model, and the evidence is potentially scary for humans as well."

Researchers are now working to find solid evidence that this same pathway also exists in humans.

If you have any valuable opinions or advice on this article, please put them in the comment section, and if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media with your friends and family.

Be sure to follow me for more updates.