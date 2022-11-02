$2,900 per month could soon hit Texas residents' bank accounts.

Richard Scott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zVWAl_0iuPPTJ800
Stimulus check worth $2,900 per month coming for Texas residentsKarolina Grabowska/Pexels

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

The stimulus update ensured the payment of $2,900 is coming for many Texas residents. The update gives many residents relief from inflation which makes their daily life difficult.

The October CPI (Consumer Price Index ) report for the South region shows that in the previous month's CPI of the South region (including Texas), there was an 8.7 percent increase in the south of all items.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nq11Q_0iuPPTJ800
Image byU.S. BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS

But in this challenging time, the pleasant news is coming that soon residents will receive some financial assistance that will help them tackle this inflation and the financial assistance worth more than $2,900.

The Social Security Administration(SSA) reported that Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) monthly benefits would increase by an average of 8.7%, so aged couples get benefits of $2,972 per month.

This could be a complex situation because inflation and COLA benefits in Texas state increased by an average of 8.7%. However, inflation could fluctuate further.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau and Population Estimates Program (PEP) annual report of Texas shows that the Texas population is 29.5 million, of which 3.8 million (13.1%) of the residents are seniors (65 or older).

And National Poll on Healthy Aging shows how badly this rising inflation affected seniors. The poll found nearly 36% of seniors aged 50–80 have to cut their healthy diet because of surging grocery prices.

