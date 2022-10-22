Stimulus update: $2,900 per month could hit Arizona residents' bank accounts.

Richard Scott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZCflk_0iivdB5y00
Stimulus payment $2,900 per month for Arizona residentsGiorgio Trovato/Unsplash

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

Stimulus check worth more than $2,900 per month has been announced, and soon this payment is going to hit Arizona residents' bank accounts. Many residents are eagerly waiting for such financial help to survive the surging inflation.

As per the September Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) for the West Region (which includes Arizona), there was an 8.3 percent increase in the west of all items.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U3xub_0iivdB5y00
Image byU.S. BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS

Although the struggle of Arizona residents to manage their day-to-day expenses in raising inflation may be over or reduced soon because an update is coming that financial assistance worth $2,900 per month will soon hit residents' bank accounts.

The Social Security Administration published a fact sheet on Social Security which states residents would get an 8.7% average increase in monthly COLA benefits, so aged couples, both get benefits of $2,972 per month.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau and Population Estimates Program (PEP) annual report in Arizona, about 1.3 million (18.3%) of the residents are seniors (65 or older).

And a recent poll by National Poll on Healthy Aging shows the struggles of seniors in surging inflation. About 36% of seniors aged 50–80 have to cut their healthy diet because of surging grocery prices.

If you have any valuable opinions or advice on this article, please put them in the comment section, and if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media with your friends and family.

Be sure to follow me for more updates.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# COLA# payment# Arizona# Stimulus

Comments / 209

Published by

A passionate writer and journalist and bring you the latest news.

N/A
50319 followers

More from Richard Scott

Stimulus update: $2,900 per month could hit North Carolina residents' bank accounts.

Stimulus update North Carolina residents could get more than $2,900 per month.Karolina Grabowska/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

Read full story
357 comments

Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible Americans' bank accounts.

Stimulus check worth $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible American residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

Read full story
572 comments
Arizona State

The most unlucky person in Arizona history.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The strange tale of the unfortunate man in Arizona history who was killed by a cactus. This unlucky man's name was David Grundman, and he was only 27 years old when he was killed by a gigantic cactus in Arizona.

Read full story
13 comments

Archaeologists found one of the most important places of Jesus' life.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The major breakthrough happened in biblical archaeology, which claimed one of the most important places of Jesus' life was discovered.

Read full story
1057 comments
Florida State

Another dangerous and rare creature wreaks havoc around Florida.

Another dangerous and rare creature is wreaking havoc in FloridaDonavan Moss/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Another dangerous and rare creature is wreaking havoc in Florida.

Read full story
115 comments

The most dangerous and enigmatic creature found in North Carolina.

The most dangerous and enigmatic creature found in North CarolinaChris F/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The most dangerous and enigmatic creature found in North Carolina.

Read full story
98 comments

The child who was kept as a 'Human Pet' by Queen Elizabeth II's ancestor.

A child who was kept as a human pet by Queen Elizabeth II's ancestor.Detail of a painting by William Kent (1685-1748) of King George I’s court on the east wall of the Ki. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

Read full story
262 comments
Pennsylvania State

Stimulus update: $1,800 per month could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accounts.

$1,800 could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus payment worth $1,800 could hit eligible Pennsylvania state residents' bank accounts. This payment somehow relieves residents who're suffering from this inflation.

Read full story
321 comments
Florida State

Another dangerous invasive species spreading in Florida, officials proposed to get rid of them.

Another dangerous invasive species is spreading in FloridaEgor Kamelev/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is only meant for informational and educational purposes. Another dangerous invasive species is spreading in Florida state.

Read full story
271 comments

Stimulus check update: $1,400 could hit South Carolina residents' bank accounts.

$1400 stimulus check could hit South Carolina residents' bank accountKarolina Grabowska/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is only meant for informational and educational purposes.

Read full story
144 comments
Virginia State

Stimulus update: Hundreds of dollars will hit Virginia residents' bank accounts.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. New bill will soon bring hundreds of dollars to Virginia residents' bank accounts. This rebate check will be a great relief for Virginia state residents.

Read full story
95 comments

A weird case in medical history is a woman having periods during her pregnancy.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. A strange and shocking case in medical history, where a woman was unaware of her pregnancy even on the day of delivery.

Read full story
99 comments

McDonald's is giving each of its app users a free Double Cheeseburger for a day.

McDonald's free Double CheeseburgerLucas Andrade/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Every McDonald's app user could get a free McDonald's Double Cheeseburger by just ordering some fries this Sunday.

Read full story
40 comments
Florida State

The most dangerous and venomous creature spreading in Florida.

The most dangerous and venomous creature spreading in Florida.Brody J/Flickr. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. One of the most poisonous caterpillars in the United States of America is spreading in Florida State.

Read full story
157 comments

Archaeologists found what Jesus looks like.

Image byHeinrich Hofmann, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is only meant for informational and educational purposes. A major breakthrough in the Biblical archaeology, which claimed Jesus doesn't look like as everybody thinks.

Read full story
4649 comments

Millennials are the reason behind the increasing prices of day-to-day things, according to an expert.

Millennials are the reason behind the increasing pricesLucas Santos/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The United States residents face a major financial crisis because of surging inflation in America. They have to pay more for everything, such as groceries, food, rent, etc. And expert believe this is because of millennials.

Read full story
516 comments

1200-year-old manuscript has a crucifixion story with unexpected plot twists.

Image byJames Tissot, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. A 1200-year-old manuscript has a crucifixion story with totally unexpected plot twists in which Jesus Christ has shape-changing ability.

Read full story
1084 comments

1800-year-old manuscript had some stories of Jesus' complex personality.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The 1800-year-old manuscript was written somewhere between the mid-to-late 2nd century AD. The manuscript has Jesus' childhood stories from the ages of 5 to 12.

Read full story
952 comments

Scientists predict Earth could go under chaotic conditions with dangerous consequences.

Image byNASA Goddard Space Flight Center from Greenbelt, MD, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

Read full story
869 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy