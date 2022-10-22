Stimulus update: $2,900 per month could hit Arizona residents' bank accounts.

Stimulus payment $2,900 per month for Arizona residents Giorgio Trovato/Unsplash

Stimulus check worth more than $2,900 per month has been announced, and soon this payment is going to hit Arizona residents' bank accounts. Many residents are eagerly waiting for such financial help to survive the surging inflation.

As per the September Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) for the West Region (which includes Arizona), there was an 8.3 percent increase in the west of all items.

Although the struggle of Arizona residents to manage their day-to-day expenses in raising inflation may be over or reduced soon because an update is coming that financial assistance worth $2,900 per month will soon hit residents' bank accounts.

The Social Security Administration published a fact sheet on Social Security which states residents would get an 8.7% average increase in monthly COLA benefits, so aged couples, both get benefits of $2,972 per month.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau and Population Estimates Program (PEP) annual report in Arizona, about 1.3 million (18.3%) of the residents are seniors (65 or older).

And a recent poll by National Poll on Healthy Aging shows the struggles of seniors in surging inflation. About 36% of seniors aged 50–80 have to cut their healthy diet because of surging grocery prices.

