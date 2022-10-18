Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible Americans' bank accounts.

Stimulus check worth $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible American residents' bank accounts Pepi Stojanovski/Unsplash

Stimulus payments worth more than $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible American residents' bank accounts. Residents will finally get some relief from surging inflation.

According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics ' Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) report published on October 13, CPI on all items increased by 8.2 percent in September.

But soon, Americans will get some relief from this increasing inflation because of the official plan to provide financial assistance of $2,900 per month.

As per the Social Security Administration fact sheet of 2023, Americans will receive an average increase of 8.7% in monthly COLA benefits, which means aged couples, both receive benefits worth $2,972.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau and Population Estimates Program (PEP) , approximately 55.7 million (16.8%) of the United States of America's population is 65 or older.

So, millions of Americans could claim benefits worth $2,972.

In this challenging time, seniors are suffering a lot. According to the National Poll on Healthy Aging, more than 36% of seniors aged 50-80 have to reduce their healthy diet due to rising grocery prices.

Preeti Malani, M.D., director of the poll, says, "For our most vulnerable older adults, the huge increase we've seen in food costs could make a bad situation worse."

