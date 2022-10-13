The most unlucky person in Arizona history.

Image by Stefano Pollio/Unsplash

The strange tale of the unfortunate man in Arizona history who was killed by a cactus.

This unlucky man's name was David Grundman, and he was only 27 years old when he was killed by a gigantic cactus in Arizona.

This incident happened in late February 1982 when two roommates named David Grundman and James Joseph Suchochi packed their guns for cactus plugging (vandalizing a gigantic species of cactus known as saguaro in any way, like shooting it) in the in Arizona desert.

According to Grundman's roommate, James Joseph Suchochi, David shoots a few young saguaro cacti with his shotgun at the start. Later, he suddenly shouted, "The first one is easy," and then moved to a 26-foot gigantic cactus, which is approximately a hundred years old.

He starts shooting this gigantic cactus at a very close distance after firing a couple of rounds from his shotgun. A four-foot giant arm of cactus, which weighed around 230 kg, fell on him, and in a second, he was crushed by it.

This incident was one of the most bizarre incidents in history. A popular musical group also made a song about David Grundman's story, which is named "Saguaro."

Nowadays, vandalizing one of the cacti carries a maximum sentence of 25 years.

