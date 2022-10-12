Archaeologists found one of the most important places of Jesus' life.

Richard Scott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gULCJ_0iUTxVdc00
JesusJesus, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

The major breakthrough happened in biblical archaeology, which claimed one of the most important places of Jesus' life was discovered.

Ken Dark from the University of Reading is an archaeologist who discovered a home where Jesus probably grew up. He spent more than 14 years of his life researching the remains of a home under the Sisters of Nazareth Convent. Jesus Christ's house, where he spent his childhood, is located in Nazareth.

Professor Ken Dark went to Nazareth to study for the lost Byzantine church, where he was shocked when he accidentally found traces of Jesus's home.

According to Ken Dark, the Nazareth house he discovered was built by someone who had excellent stone-working knowledge. An ancient Greek word for a person who could have this type of knowledge was called a tektōn (this word was used to refer to Joseph in the Bible.)

Ken Dark also wrote about his discovery in the book "The Sisters of Nazareth Convent: A Roman-period, Byzantine, and Crusader Site in Central Nazareth."

This old place was discovered underneath a Byzantine-era church that lies under the Sisters of Nazareth Convent.

According to Saint Adamnan's book De Locis Sanctis (Concerning Sacred Places), this church was built on the site of Jesus' home.

The description of what Ken Dark discovered at the site and the location Saint Adamnan described look pretty similar.

If you have any valuable opinions or advice on this article, please put them in the comment section, and if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media with your friends and family.

Be sure to follow me for more updates.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History

Comments / 757

Published by

A passionate writer and journalist and bring you the latest news.

N/A
47315 followers

More from Richard Scott

Arizona State

The most unlucky person in Arizona history.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The strange tale of the unfortunate man in Arizona history who was killed by a cactus. This unlucky man's name was David Grundman, and he was only 27 years old when he was killed by a gigantic cactus in Arizona.

Read full story
11 comments
Florida State

Another dangerous and rare creature wreaks havoc around Florida.

Another dangerous and rare creature is wreaking havoc in FloridaDonavan Moss/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Another dangerous and rare creature is wreaking havoc in Florida.

Read full story
112 comments

The most dangerous and enigmatic creature found in North Carolina.

The most dangerous and enigmatic creature found in North CarolinaChris F/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The most dangerous and enigmatic creature found in North Carolina.

Read full story
93 comments

The child who was kept as a 'Human Pet' by Queen Elizabeth II's ancestor.

A child who was kept as a human pet by Queen Elizabeth II's ancestor.Detail of a painting by William Kent (1685-1748) of King George I’s court on the east wall of the Ki. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

Read full story
218 comments
Pennsylvania State

Stimulus update: $1,800 per month could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accounts.

$1,800 could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus payment worth $1,800 could hit eligible Pennsylvania state residents' bank accounts. This payment somehow relieves residents who're suffering from this inflation.

Read full story
324 comments
Florida State

Another dangerous invasive species spreading in Florida, officials proposed to get rid of them.

Another dangerous invasive species is spreading in FloridaEgor Kamelev/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is only meant for informational and educational purposes. Another dangerous invasive species is spreading in Florida state.

Read full story
270 comments

Stimulus check update: $1,400 could hit South Carolina residents' bank accounts.

$1400 stimulus check could hit South Carolina residents' bank accountKarolina Grabowska/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is only meant for informational and educational purposes.

Read full story
144 comments
Virginia State

Stimulus update: Hundreds of dollars will hit Virginia residents' bank accounts.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. New bill will soon bring hundreds of dollars to Virginia residents' bank accounts. This rebate check will be a great relief for Virginia state residents.

Read full story
95 comments

A weird case in medical history is a woman having periods during her pregnancy.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. A strange and shocking case in medical history, where a woman was unaware of her pregnancy even on the day of delivery.

Read full story
99 comments

McDonald's is giving each of its app users a free Double Cheeseburger for a day.

McDonald's free Double CheeseburgerLucas Andrade/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Every McDonald's app user could get a free McDonald's Double Cheeseburger by just ordering some fries this Sunday.

Read full story
40 comments
Florida State

The most dangerous and venomous creature spreading in Florida.

The most dangerous and venomous creature spreading in Florida.Brody J/Flickr. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. One of the most poisonous caterpillars in the United States of America is spreading in Florida State.

Read full story
157 comments

Archaeologists found what Jesus looks like.

Image byHeinrich Hofmann, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is only meant for informational and educational purposes. A major breakthrough in the Biblical archaeology, which claimed Jesus doesn't look like as everybody thinks.

Read full story
4460 comments

Millennials are the reason behind the increasing prices of day-to-day things, according to an expert.

Millennials are the reason behind the increasing pricesLucas Santos/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The United States residents face a major financial crisis because of surging inflation in America. They have to pay more for everything, such as groceries, food, rent, etc. And expert believe this is because of millennials.

Read full story
517 comments

1200-year-old manuscript has a crucifixion story with unexpected plot twists.

Image byJames Tissot, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. A 1200-year-old manuscript has a crucifixion story with totally unexpected plot twists in which Jesus Christ has shape-changing ability.

Read full story
1037 comments

1800-year-old manuscript had some stories of Jesus' complex personality.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The 1800-year-old manuscript was written somewhere between the mid-to-late 2nd century AD. The manuscript has Jesus' childhood stories from the ages of 5 to 12.

Read full story
892 comments

Scientists predict Earth could go under chaotic conditions with dangerous consequences.

Image byNASA Goddard Space Flight Center from Greenbelt, MD, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

Read full story
868 comments
Texas State

Stimulus update: $1,800 could hit Texas residents' bank accounts.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus update is coming that more than $1,800 could hit eligible Texas state residents' bank accounts. This payment provides some relief to residents facing one of the major inflation surges seen in the last 40 years.

Read full story
282 comments
Florida State

Stimulus update: $3000 per kid (up to 6) could hit Florida parents' bank accounts.

Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus payments worth $3000 per kid (up to 6) could hit Florida parents' bank accounts. This payment is coming at a time when inflation in the state is surging daily.

Read full story
407 comments

Researchers found people who eat fish have a high risk of skin cancer.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Recently, in the journal Cancer Causes & Control, a study was published in which researchers found a relationship between eating fish and developing the deadliest type of skin cancer known as melanoma.

Read full story
221 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy