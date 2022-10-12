Archaeologists found one of the most important places of Jesus' life.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

The major breakthrough happened in biblical archaeology, which claimed one of the most important places of Jesus' life was discovered.

Ken Dark from the University of Reading is an archaeologist who discovered a home where Jesus probably grew up. He spent more than 14 years of his life researching the remains of a home under the Sisters of Nazareth Convent. Jesus Christ's house, where he spent his childhood, is located in Nazareth.

Professor Ken Dark went to Nazareth to study for the lost Byzantine church, where he was shocked when he accidentally found traces of Jesus's home.

According to Ken Dark, the Nazareth house he discovered was built by someone who had excellent stone-working knowledge. An ancient Greek word for a person who could have this type of knowledge was called a tektōn (this word was used to refer to Joseph in the Bible.)

Ken Dark also wrote about his discovery in the book "The Sisters of Nazareth Convent: A Roman-period, Byzantine, and Crusader Site in Central Nazareth."

This old place was discovered underneath a Byzantine-era church that lies under the Sisters of Nazareth Convent.

According to Saint Adamnan's book De Locis Sanctis (Concerning Sacred Places), this church was built on the site of Jesus' home.

The description of what Ken Dark discovered at the site and the location Saint Adamnan described look pretty similar.

