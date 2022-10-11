Another dangerous and rare creature wreaks havoc around Florida.

Another dangerous and rare creature is wreaking havoc in Florida Donavan Moss/Pexels

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

Another dangerous and rare creature is wreaking havoc in Florida.

This rare giant creature is known as the "Pink Meanies." These dangerous jellyfish have stinging tentacles that can reach up to 70 feet long and eat other jellyfish.

These rare giant creatures were first spotted in the Gulf of Mexico in 2000, but 12 years later, scientists found it was an entirely new species.

In the last 40 days, an enormous number of Pink Meanies jellyfish have been suddenly seen in Florida State. About 100 cases of jellyfish stings have been reported these days, and officials believe the actual number may be much higher than the reported cases.

Because of this, the purple flag (which means dangerous marine life spotted) has been waving on several Florida beaches for over a month.

The Pink Meanies jellyfish are typically not that risky to humans, but it will likely be painful if you get stung. So, it was advised to avoid them.

In case someone gets stung by this Pink Meanies jellyfish, biologist Brian Jones advises removing the tentacles with your fingers or some sort of card as soon as possible. Later, soak the stung area in hot water, which helps it break down the venom.

