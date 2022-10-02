The child who was kept as a 'Human Pet' by Queen Elizabeth II's ancestor.

Richard Scott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qDFlc_0iIr875100
A child who was kept as a human pet by Queen Elizabeth II's ancestor.Detail of a painting by William Kent (1685-1748) of King George I’s court on the east wall of the Ki

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

The story of a child who was kept as a human pet by Queen Elizabeth II's ancestor.

This child's name was Peter, born in Hanover, northern Germany, in 1713. Later, in 1725, he was found naked and alone, living wild in the woods and surviving by consuming forest flora. No one knew his real name or the reason why he was living like this.

He wasn't known to speak a language. So, people started calling him Peter and assumed his parents might abandon him.

When Peter was around 12, he was brought to Great Britain by King George I (an ancestor of Queen Elizabeth II). There, Peter was kept as the human pet of King George I.

Peter was roaming around all over Kensington Palace on all fours. They all put a collar on Peter on which 'Peter the Wild Man of Hanover' was inscribed, so in case he got lost, he could come home easily.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E4ov8_0iIr875100
Image byMatt Brown/Flickr

And later, because of his poor table manners, he could not speak (even though the doctor tried to teach him to speak) and his habit of sleeping on the floor.

Finally, the court decided to retire Peter to a farm in Hertfordshire.

In 1785, Peter died, and later, by using his portraits, the expert found he was suffering from Pitt-Hopkins Syndrome (an intellectual disability).

Thus ends the tragic story of a child kept as a human pet.

If you have any valuable opinions or advice on this article, please put them in the comment section, and if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media with your friends and family.

Be sure to follow me for more updates.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# Queen Elizabeth II

Comments / 204

Published by

A passionate writer and journalist and bring you the latest news.

N/A
45569 followers

More from Richard Scott

The most dangerous and enigmatic creature found in North Carolina.

The most dangerous and enigmatic creature found in North CarolinaChris F/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The most dangerous and enigmatic creature found in North Carolina.

Read full story
82 comments
Pennsylvania State

Stimulus update: $1,800 per month could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accounts.

$1,800 could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus payment worth $1,800 could hit eligible Pennsylvania state residents' bank accounts. This payment somehow relieves residents who're suffering from this inflation.

Read full story
324 comments
Florida State

Another dangerous invasive species spreading in Florida, officials proposed to get rid of them.

Another dangerous invasive species is spreading in FloridaEgor Kamelev/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is only meant for informational and educational purposes. Another dangerous invasive species is spreading in Florida state.

Read full story
259 comments

Stimulus check update: $1,400 could hit South Carolina residents' bank accounts.

$1400 stimulus check could hit South Carolina residents' bank accountKarolina Grabowska/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is only meant for informational and educational purposes.

Read full story
144 comments
Virginia State

Stimulus update: Hundreds of dollars will hit Virginia residents' bank accounts.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. New bill will soon bring hundreds of dollars to Virginia residents' bank accounts. This rebate check will be a great relief for Virginia state residents.

Read full story
95 comments

A weird case in medical history is a woman having periods during her pregnancy.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. A strange and shocking case in medical history, where a woman was unaware of her pregnancy even on the day of delivery.

Read full story
98 comments

McDonald's is giving each of its app users a free Double Cheeseburger for a day.

McDonald's free Double CheeseburgerLucas Andrade/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Every McDonald's app user could get a free McDonald's Double Cheeseburger by just ordering some fries this Sunday.

Read full story
40 comments
Florida State

The most dangerous and venomous creature spreading in Florida.

The most dangerous and venomous creature spreading in Florida.Brody J/Flickr. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. One of the most poisonous caterpillars in the United States of America is spreading in Florida State.

Read full story
154 comments

Archaeologists found what Jesus looks like.

Image byHeinrich Hofmann, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is only meant for informational and educational purposes. A major breakthrough in the Biblical archaeology, which claimed Jesus doesn't look like as everybody thinks.

Read full story
4126 comments

Millennials are the reason behind the increasing prices of day-to-day things, according to an expert.

Millennials are the reason behind the increasing pricesLucas Santos/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The United States residents face a major financial crisis because of surging inflation in America. They have to pay more for everything, such as groceries, food, rent, etc. And expert believe this is because of millennials.

Read full story
517 comments

1200-year-old manuscript has a crucifixion story with unexpected plot twists.

Image byJames Tissot, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. A 1200-year-old manuscript has a crucifixion story with totally unexpected plot twists in which Jesus Christ has shape-changing ability.

Read full story
963 comments

1800-year-old manuscript had some stories of Jesus' complex personality.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The 1800-year-old manuscript was written somewhere between the mid-to-late 2nd century AD. The manuscript has Jesus' childhood stories from the ages of 5 to 12.

Read full story
848 comments

Scientists predict Earth could go under chaotic conditions with dangerous consequences.

Image byNASA Goddard Space Flight Center from Greenbelt, MD, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

Read full story
868 comments
Texas State

Stimulus update: $1,800 could hit Texas residents' bank accounts.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus update is coming that more than $1,800 could hit eligible Texas state residents' bank accounts. This payment provides some relief to residents facing one of the major inflation surges seen in the last 40 years.

Read full story
282 comments
Florida State

Stimulus update: $3000 per kid (up to 6) could hit Florida parents' bank accounts.

Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus payments worth $3000 per kid (up to 6) could hit Florida parents' bank accounts. This payment is coming at a time when inflation in the state is surging daily.

Read full story
407 comments

Researchers found people who eat fish have a high risk of skin cancer.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Recently, in the journal Cancer Causes & Control, a study was published in which researchers found a relationship between eating fish and developing the deadliest type of skin cancer known as melanoma.

Read full story
220 comments

Scientists found daytime napping had a 40% higher risk of developing Alzheimer's in older adults.

Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Researchers published a study on Alzheimer's and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association states the relationship between daytime napping and Alzheimer's.

Read full story
282 comments

New plans could bring thousands of dollars to these states' residents bank accounts.

Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Residents of the United States faced a lot this year, such as the highest rate in more than 40 years, food shortages, gas prices hitting new records, and a surge in food & grocery items prices.

Read full story
133 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Starbucks announced that it will be closing stores in these states by the end of this month.

Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Starbucks is one of the largest and most loved coffee chains in the United States of America. A survey found that nearly 37.8 million Americans visited a Starbucks over the last 30 days.

Read full story
225 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy