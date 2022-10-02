The child who was kept as a 'Human Pet' by Queen Elizabeth II's ancestor.

A child who was kept as a human pet by Queen Elizabeth II's ancestor. Detail of a painting by William Kent (1685-1748) of King George I’s court on the east wall of the Ki

The story of a child who was kept as a human pet by Queen Elizabeth II's ancestor.

This child's name was Peter, born in Hanover, northern Germany, in 1713. Later, in 1725, he was found naked and alone, living wild in the woods and surviving by consuming forest flora. No one knew his real name or the reason why he was living like this.

He wasn't known to speak a language. So, people started calling him Peter and assumed his parents might abandon him.

When Peter was around 12, he was brought to Great Britain by King George I (an ancestor of Queen Elizabeth II). There, Peter was kept as the human pet of King George I.

Peter was roaming around all over Kensington Palace on all fours. They all put a collar on Peter on which 'Peter the Wild Man of Hanover' was inscribed, so in case he got lost, he could come home easily.

Image by Matt Brown/Flickr

And later, because of his poor table manners, he could not speak (even though the doctor tried to teach him to speak) and his habit of sleeping on the floor.

Finally, the court decided to retire Peter to a farm in Hertfordshire.

In 1785, Peter died, and later, by using his portraits, the expert found he was suffering from Pitt-Hopkins Syndrome (an intellectual disability).

Thus ends the tragic story of a child kept as a human pet.

