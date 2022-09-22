Another dangerous invasive species spreading in Florida, officials proposed to get rid of them.

Another dangerous invasive species is spreading in Florida Egor Kamelev/Pexels

Another dangerous invasive species is spreading in Florida state.

This dangerous invasive species is usually known as green iguanas or American iguanas. These dangerous iguanas could be an average of 6.5 feet long, with razor-sharp teeth and sharp tails.

These exotic iguanas were first spotted in Florida in 1960 when many Americans kept them as pets. Later, they realized the size of green iguanas was too big.

In recent years, a dramatic increase in the green iguanas throughout Florida State has been seen. Their population has increased so much that iguanas have fallen from trees in Florida, which could be dangerous because their tails are so sharp.

Therefore, on the 14th of September, council meeting official Kristen Gonzalez proposed to put a bounty on invasive iguanas.

Officials said, "Iguanas can cause damage to the residential and commercial landscape and vegetation and threaten our native and endangered species such as Florida Tree Snails, Miami Blue Butterflies, and the Burrowing Owl. They can also transmit the infectious bacterium Salmonella to humans through contact with water or surfaces contaminated by their feces."

The Council was looking for some outside iguana removal service. On the other hand, Kristen Gonzalez proposed to put a bounty on invasive iguanas to solve the iguana problem in Florida.

