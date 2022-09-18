Stimulus check update: $1,400 could hit South Carolina residents' bank accounts.

Richard Scott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zVWAl_0i0OU8ER00
$1400 stimulus check could hit South Carolina residents' bank accountKarolina Grabowska/Pexels

Disclaimer: This article is only meant for informational and educational purposes.

Stimulus payment worth $1,400 could hit South Carolina residents' bank accounts. This payment could be a huge help to residents who have been struggling with one of the worst inflation spikes in history.

Rising inflation causes residents of South Carolina to pay more for their daily expenses. In such a situation, the financial burden on them has increased.

On September 13, the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics published a Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) report that stated the South region (including South Carolina state) increased by 8.9 percent in August.

The chart below also compares the South region's CPI-U from August 2019 to 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hO42h_0i0OU8ER00
Image byU.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

However, there is good news because the South Carolina Department of Revenue announced eligible taxpayers could soon get $700 per taxpayer.

If you want to claim this rebate payment, you have to file your 2021 individual income tax returns by October 17, 2022 (deadline).

The rebate amount could vary depending on their tax liability. But as per the state's finalized budget, residents will receive $700 per taxpayer. Therefore, a family with a joint taxpayer or two separate taxpayers could get up to $1,400.

Rebate payment will be issued before the end of this year if you file your 2021 income tax returns by October 17, 2022.

