Stimulus update: Hundreds of dollars will hit Virginia residents' bank accounts.

New bill will soon bring hundreds of dollars to Virginia residents' bank accounts. This rebate check will be a great relief for Virginia state residents.

Surging inflation has increased the financial burden on Virginia state residents. A lot of them have difficulties in buying day-to-day things.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report published on September 13th states that the South region(which includes Virginia state) had a Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) in August is 8.9 percent.

The CPI-U of the South region from August 2019 to 2022 is compared in the below chart.

But some of this burden will soon be a relief. Because, as per a bipartisan bill passed by the Virginia General Assembly, eligible individual filers will get a one-time rebate of up to $250, and eligible joint filers will get up to $500.

Eligible residents should have a tax liability last year. According to the Virginia Tax website, "Tax liability is the amount of tax you owe throughout the year minus any credits (like the credit for taxes you paid to another state or the credit for low-income individuals), deductions, or subtractions."

Some residents will soon get this payment by direct deposit, and others will receive a paper check.

