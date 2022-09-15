A weird case in medical history is a woman having periods during her pregnancy.

Image by Steven Higgins/Flickr

A strange and shocking case in medical history, where a woman was unaware of her pregnancy even on the day of delivery.

The incident happened to 28-year-old Dimitty Bonnet, who had already become a mother of two children and was not expecting another.

This case was shocking because Dimitty Bonnet had regular periods and got a negative pregnancy test result just a few weeks before she gave birth. However she notice some weight gain, but she thought it might because of lockdown.

This surprising birth happened on February 26, 2022, at 1:30 am. Dimitty Bonnet was not even aware of her pregnancy on that day. Although she had stomach pain in the evening, she thought her stomach was a little off. So, she put the kids to bed and fell asleep early.

Later, at around 1 am, she started feeling uncomfortable and needed the toilet but was not able to go. When the pain worsened, she took a shower to feel better.

Suddenly, she starts feeling the urge to push in the middle of a shower. A moment later, she was holding a baby's head.

Dimittys' baby was finally born after the last push. She was totally shocked by this surprise delivery and immediately called her husband.

For Jason, it totally came out of the blue that his wife was covered in blood and holding the baby in her hand. But he immediately called an ambulance.

In the hospital, the doctor cuts the cord and ensures that both the baby and mother are okay.

