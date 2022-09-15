McDonald's is giving each of its app users a free Double Cheeseburger for a day.

McDonald's free Double Cheeseburger Lucas Andrade/Pexels

Every McDonald's app user could get a free McDonald's Double Cheeseburger by just ordering some fries this Sunday.

This offer is running on the occasion of National Cheeseburger Day, where McDonald's is offering a free Double Cheeseburger. Like many other popular restaurants, McDonald's will also participate in burger-based festivities.

But the best thing that happened this year is McDonald's gave burger-lovers a chance to pick what burger they liked as a part of the food holiday deal.

Voting happened on September 12 and 13, where burger lovers had to vote between Classic Cheeseburgers, Double Cheeseburgers, or McDoubles. And later, on September 14, the Golden Arches announced the winning burger, which was a Double Cheeseburger.

Therefore, on September 18, anybody can get a Double Cheeseburger for free on a $1 purchase via the chain's mobile app.

Customers could buy anything that is worth $1 to grab this deal, such as fries and other items.

You can check out McDonald's dollar menu here.

In case you want something new, you could order the Cheese Danish, which is coming back to the McDonald's menu on September 14.

If customers want a free McDonald's Double Cheeseburger. Then, first of all, they have to register on the app. This is the only way you can get this deal.

