Archaeologists found what Jesus looks like.

Richard Scott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UuKQ0_0hgsEa6Y00
Image byHeinrich Hofmann, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Disclaimer: This article is only meant for informational and educational purposes.

A major breakthrough in the Biblical archaeology, which claimed Jesus doesn't look like as everybody thinks.

Recently, archaeologists from the University of Haifa have found a 1500-year-old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking.

Archaeologists found this 1500-year-old painting in the Negev desert of southern Israel. Art historian Emma Maayan-Fanar is the one who noticed this.

Maayan-Fanar said, "I was there at the right time, at the right place, with the right angle of light, and, suddenly, I saw eyes. It was the face of Jesus at his baptism, looking at us. "

According to archaeologists, the gospel never defined what Jesus Christ looked like. However, Westerners always pictured Jesus Christ as a man with long hair and a beard, which could be just our imagination.

Due to constantly being in the sunlight, the only outline of this painting was visible. The painting looks like a young prolonged-faced man with short curly hair and a long nose.

In which the researchers claimed this painting was from the sixth century A.D., which is about 1500 years old.

Archaeologists claim this could be the first-ever painting to tell us what Jesus looks like.

See here, a 1500-year-old painting of Jesus Christ discovered in an ancient Israeli desert church.

If you have any valuable opinions or advice, please put them in the comment section, and if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media and with your friends and family.

Be sure to follow me for more update.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History

Comments / 2702

Published by

A passionate writer and journalist and bring you the latest news.

N/A
41291 followers

More from Richard Scott

Millennials are the reason behind the increasing prices of day-to-day things, according to an expert.

Millennials are the reason behind the increasing pricesLucas Santos/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The United States residents face a major financial crisis because of surging inflation in America. They have to pay more for everything, such as groceries, food, rent, etc. And expert believe this is because of millennials.

Read full story
517 comments

1200-year-old manuscript has a crucifixion story with unexpected plot twists.

Image byJames Tissot, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. A 1200-year-old manuscript has a crucifixion story with totally unexpected plot twists in which Jesus Christ has shape-changing ability.

Read full story
872 comments

1800-year-old manuscript had some stories of Jesus' complex personality.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The 1800-year-old manuscript was written somewhere between the mid-to-late 2nd century AD. The manuscript has Jesus' childhood stories from the ages of 5 to 12.

Read full story
739 comments

Scientists predict Earth could go under chaotic conditions with dangerous consequences.

Image byNASA Goddard Space Flight Center from Greenbelt, MD, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

Read full story
868 comments
Texas State

Stimulus update: $1,800 could hit Texas residents' bank accounts.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus update is coming that more than $1,800 could hit eligible Texas state residents' bank accounts. This payment provides some relief to residents facing one of the major inflation surges seen in the last 40 years.

Read full story
282 comments
Florida State

Stimulus update: $3000 per kid (up to 6) could hit Florida parents' bank accounts.

Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus payments worth $3000 per kid (up to 6) could hit Florida parents' bank accounts. This payment is coming at a time when inflation in the state is surging daily.

Read full story
407 comments

Researchers found people who eat fish have a high risk of skin cancer.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Recently, in the journal Cancer Causes & Control, a study was published in which researchers found a relationship between eating fish and developing the deadliest type of skin cancer known as melanoma.

Read full story
217 comments

Scientists found daytime napping had a 40% higher risk of developing Alzheimer's in older adults.

Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Researchers published a study on Alzheimer's and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association states the relationship between daytime napping and Alzheimer's.

Read full story
282 comments

New plans could bring thousands of dollars to these states' residents bank accounts.

Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Residents of the United States faced a lot this year, such as the highest rate in more than 40 years, food shortages, gas prices hitting new records, and a surge in food & grocery items prices.

Read full story
133 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Starbucks announced that it will be closing stores in these states by the end of this month.

Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Starbucks is one of the largest and most loved coffee chains in the United States of America. A survey found that nearly 37.8 million Americans visited a Starbucks over the last 30 days.

Read full story
225 comments
Florida State

Stimulus benefit is coming: $1,800 could hit Florida residents' bank accounts.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus check benefits worth more than $1,800 could hit eligible Florida residents' bank accounts. This stimulus benefit is coming because residents had tackled one of the major inflation spikes in the last 40 years.

Read full story
321 comments

An 8-inch spoon was stuck in the man's esophagus for a year.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. One of the weirdest case that happened in human history was a steel spoon stuck in a man's esophagus for a year, which shockingly didn't cause too much trouble.

Read full story
18 comments
Michigan State

Stimulus check update: $2,800 could hit Michigan residents' bank accounts.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Residents of Michigan face a lot of financial trouble because of the significant surge in inflation. And continuously increasing gas prices, food prices, and other grocery items worsens most Michigan residents' financial burden.

Read full story
215 comments

Massive breakthrough in cancer treatment new experimental drug gave a 100% success rate.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. On June 5th, A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) stated that after giving an experimental drug to all participants (cancer patients). Doctors were shocked that every single participant got cured in the drug trial.

Read full story
131 comments

Stimulus check update: $4,200 per kid could hit American parents' bank accounts.

Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Residents of the United States are facing a major financial strain because the country recently faced a historic spike in inflation. Many people are struggling financially due to the historic rise in gas prices, increasing prices of groceries, and the surge in the cost of day-to-day things.

Read full story
1251 comments
Michigan State

New bills could bring hundreds of dollars to these states' residents bank accounts.

Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Americans are facing a financial burden due to continually rising inflation. Residents have to pay more for day-to-day things such as an increase in gas prices or a surge in grocery rates.

Read full story
191 comments

Stimulus check update: Hundreds of dollars could hit North Carolina resident's bank accounts

Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus checks for North Carolina residents could come back with hundreds of dollars, according to a new plan proposed by state Democratic lawmakers.

Read full story
257 comments
Michigan State

Stimulus check update: Hundreds of dollars could hit Michigan resident's bank accounts

Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. A stimulus payment worth hundreds of dollars could hit Michigan residents' bank accounts per a new bill proposed by the Governor of Michigan.

Read full story
242 comments

Stimulus check is coming: Hundreds of dollars could hit these states residents' bank accounts.

Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. American residents are facing high inflation. As a result, they have to pay extra for day-to-day things such as surging gas prices and increasing grocery prices.

Read full story
267 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy