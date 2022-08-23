Millennials are the reason behind the increasing prices of day-to-day things, according to an expert.

Millennials are the reason behind the increasing prices Lucas Santos/Unsplash

The United States residents face a major financial crisis because of surging inflation in America. They have to pay more for everything, such as groceries, food, rent, etc. And expert believe this is because of millennials.

To survive this surging inflation, many Americans have started to cut the cost of essential things such as food, clothing, and transportation.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published a report on August 10th that said consumer prices in America surged 8.5 percent.

According to Bill Smead, chief investment officer at Smead Capital Management, millennials are the reason behind the increasing prices of day-to-day things.

As Bill Smead states, America has a population of approximately 92 million millennials aged 27 to 42 years old. They are waiting to buy a home and a car for nearly seven years later than most generations.

Bill Smead states, "But in the past two years, they've all entered the party together, and this is just the beginning of a 10-to-12-year time period where there are about 50% more people that want these things than there were in the prior group."

Smead did not bring up the causes on which other economists agree, such as the Federal Reserve's printing large amounts of cash since the pandemic began.

Also, increasing energy prices and supply chain issues have happened because of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

