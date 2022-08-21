1200-year-old manuscript has a crucifixion story with unexpected plot twists.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

A 1200-year-old manuscript has a crucifixion story with totally unexpected plot twists in which Jesus Christ has shape-changing ability.

In 1910, some villagers found 55 Coptic manuscripts while digging at the destroyed monastery of Archangel Michael of the Desert near Al Hamuli in Egypt. This Egyptian manuscript is one of them, which was previously in the Ancient Egyptian language (Coptic).

According to this 1200-year-old Egyptian manuscript, Judas used kisses to identify Jesus only because Jesus Christ has a space-changing ability.

The Jews asked how we would arrest him (Jesus Christ) because he could change shapes. He was white at times, red at others; a young man at times, an old man at others.

Therefore, Judas kissed Jesus to identify him. This was not the first time Jesus Christ's shape-changing ability was mentioned.

Back in 185 and 254 AD, a theologian mentioned that Jesus Christ was "to those who saw him [Jesus], he did not appear alike to all."

Not directly, but a theologian mentioned Jesus Christ's shape-changing ability.

Many respected scholars and a notable academic press (E. J. Brill) claimed this manuscript was not a hoax.

This crucifixion plot twist story of the endless debut has been going viral ever since people learned about it.

