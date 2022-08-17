1800-year-old manuscript had some stories of Jesus' complex personality.

Image by Stephanie LeBlanc/Unsplash

The 1800-year-old manuscript was written somewhere between the mid-to-late 2nd century AD. The manuscript has Jesus' childhood stories from the ages of 5 to 12.

This manuscript is also known as the "Infancy Gospel of Thomas."

According to this manuscript, Jesus has been doing miracles since the age of 5. So many of his miracles were so helpful and kind, such as when he made a dead boy alive and cured a man who had a fatal injury.

But some stories from this 1800-year-old manuscript show the complex personality of Jesus, like once he cursed a boy when he drained some water that Jesus had collected, and the boy later died due to illness.

Another such incident occurred when a boy bumped Jesus on the shoulder, so in anger Jesus cursed him and the boy died on the spot.

However, later, all of the cursed people came alive when Jesus lifted all of the curses he placed on them.

The late appearance of Jesus in the Infancy Gospel of Thomas is quite similar to the Gospel of Luke in the Bible, when Jesus goes to the temple at the age of 12 to teach and question the elders.

