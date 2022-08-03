Stimulus update: $3000 per kid (up to 6) could hit Florida parents' bank accounts.

Richard Scott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39stIK_0h3EjXto00
Image byGiorgio Trovato/Unsplash

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

Stimulus payments worth $3000 per kid (up to 6) could hit Florida parents' bank accounts. This payment is coming at a time when inflation in the state is surging daily.

In June, inflation in Florida hit 10.6%, which is badly affecting residents' financial backbones. As a result, Florida residents had to pay more for daily goods such as gas, food, rent, and other grocery items.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cZuqg_0h3EjXto00
Image byU.S. BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS

How helpful it would be if Florida got $3000 per kid (up to 6) from the government in this challenging time.

The new proposed plan has exactly this in their bill. This plan was proposed by United States Senators Mitt Romney (R-UT), Richard Burr (R-NC), and Steve Daines (R-MT).

The Family Security Act 2.0 (proposed plan) states that U.S. residents could get $3,000 for each kid aged 6 to 17, or a monthly benefit of $250. Parents could claim this benefit for up to six of their kids annually.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Population Estimates Program (PEP) and American Community Survey (ACS), nearly 19.7%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ulFWG_0h3EjXto00
Image bymiamidadematters.org

And the above pie chart shows more than 3.2 million households have more than 2 members in their family. Hence, millions of Florida residents could claim benefits from this plan.

Eligibility for the Family Security Act 2.0

If parents want to benefit from this Family Security Act 2.0 plan, they must fulfil some eligibility criteria.

1.) The proposed plan has a wide income range from $200,000 to $400,000 annually. For single filers, your annual must be $200,000, and for joint filers, it should be $400,000.

2.) The plan's only disadvantage is that annual income cannot be less than $10,000. If the yearly family income is less than $10,000, they will get a benefit proportional to their annual income.

e.g., If a parent's income is $6,000, then they would get $1,800, which is 60% of their $3,000 benefit because they earned 60% of the $10,000 earnings target.

If you have any valuable opinions or advice on this article, please put them in the comment section, and if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media with your friends and family.

Be sure to follow me for more updates.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Florida# Plan# payment# stimulus

Comments / 402

Published by

A passionate writer and journalist and bring you the latest news.

N/A
35452 followers

More from Richard Scott

Researchers found people who eat fish have a high risk of skin cancer.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Recently, in the journal Cancer Causes & Control, a study was published in which researchers found a relationship between eating fish and developing the deadliest type of skin cancer known as melanoma.

Read full story
218 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Starbucks announced that it will be closing stores in these states by the end of this month.

Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Starbucks is one of the largest and most loved coffee chains in the United States of America. A survey found that nearly 37.8 million Americans visited a Starbucks over the last 30 days.

Read full story
225 comments

Scientists found daytime napping had a 40% higher risk of developing Alzheimer's in older adults.

Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Researchers published a study on Alzheimer's and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association states the relationship between daytime napping and Alzheimer's.

Read full story
280 comments

New plans could bring thousands of dollars to these states' residents bank accounts.

Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Residents of the United States faced a lot this year, such as the highest rate in more than 40 years, food shortages, gas prices hitting new records, and a surge in food & grocery items prices.

Read full story
133 comments
Florida State

Stimulus benefit is coming: $1,800 could hit Florida residents' bank accounts.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus check benefits worth more than $1,800 could hit eligible Florida residents' bank accounts. This stimulus benefit is coming because residents had tackled one of the major inflation spikes in the last 40 years.

Read full story
317 comments

An 8-inch spoon was stuck in the man's esophagus for a year.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. One of the weirdest case that happened in human history was a steel spoon stuck in a man's esophagus for a year, which shockingly didn't cause too much trouble.

Read full story
18 comments
Michigan State

Stimulus check update: $2,800 could hit Michigan residents' bank accounts.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Residents of Michigan face a lot of financial trouble because of the significant surge in inflation. And continuously increasing gas prices, food prices, and other grocery items worsens most Michigan residents' financial burden.

Read full story
215 comments

Massive breakthrough in cancer treatment new experimental drug gave a 100% success rate.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. On June 5th, A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) stated that after giving an experimental drug to all participants (cancer patients). Doctors were shocked that every single participant got cured in the drug trial.

Read full story
132 comments

Stimulus check update: $4,200 per kid could hit American parents' bank accounts.

Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Residents of the United States are facing a major financial strain because the country recently faced a historic spike in inflation. Many people are struggling financially due to the historic rise in gas prices, increasing prices of groceries, and the surge in the cost of day-to-day things.

Read full story
1249 comments
Michigan State

New bills could bring hundreds of dollars to these states' residents bank accounts.

Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Americans are facing a financial burden due to continually rising inflation. Residents have to pay more for day-to-day things such as an increase in gas prices or a surge in grocery rates.

Read full story
191 comments

Stimulus check update: Hundreds of dollars could hit North Carolina resident's bank accounts

Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus checks for North Carolina residents could come back with hundreds of dollars, according to a new plan proposed by state Democratic lawmakers.

Read full story
257 comments

Stimulus check is coming: Hundreds of dollars could hit these states residents' bank accounts.

Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. American residents are facing high inflation. As a result, they have to pay extra for day-to-day things such as surging gas prices and increasing grocery prices.

Read full story
267 comments
Illinois State

Stimulus check is coming: Hundreds of dollars could hit Illinois residents bank account.

Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus checks worth up to Hundreds of dollars is coming to Illinois state residents' bank accounts (eligible ones) as per the new plan signed by the Illinois state governor.

Read full story
160 comments
California State

Stimulus bonus checks is coming: Hundreds of dollars could hit California state residents' bank accounts

Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. A stimulus update comes that payment of Hundreds of dollars could hit California state residents' bank accounts as per the proposed two new plans.

Read full story
81 comments
Virginia State

Stimulus check may be coming: Hundreds of dollars could hit Virginia state residents' bank accounts.

Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus checks could bring up to $100 to Virginia state residents' bank accounts as Virginians face one of the worst inflation, surging the price of groceries and increasing gas prices.

Read full story
130 comments
Georgia State

Stimulus bonus checks is coming: Hundreds of dollars could hit Georgia taxpayers' bank account.

Image byJohn Guccione www.advergroup.com from Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus bonus checks worth up to $500 could hit Georgia state taxpayers' bank accounts (only eligible ones) as per the new bill.

Read full story
198 comments
Florida State

Stimulus payment is coming: $1000 could hit Florida residents bank account.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus payment worth $1,000 could hit Florida state residents' bank accounts (if they fulfilled the eligibility criteria) because inflation in Florida was getting worse, surging gas prices, and Skyrocketing rent and housing prices.

Read full story
409 comments
Pennsylvania State

Stimulus check is coming: $2000 could hit Pennsylvania residents bank account.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus checks worth $2,000 per household could hit Pennsylvania state citizens' bank accounts because of surging inflation, high food prices, and an increase in gas prices.

Read full story
417 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy