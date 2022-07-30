Researchers found people who eat fish have a high risk of skin cancer.

Image by Gregor Moser

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

Recently, in the journal Cancer Causes & Control, a study was published in which researchers found a relationship between eating fish and developing the deadliest type of skin cancer known as melanoma.

In this research, scientists from Brown University thoroughly examined the records of 491,367 participants aged 50–71 years from the National Institutes of Health (NIH)-AARP Diet and Health Study.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH)-AARP Diet and Health Study started in the 1990s to examine whether diet and cancer are connected.

Researchers used the NIH-AARP Diet and Health Study records to study participants' 15 years of fish intake.

Later, researchers found a strange connection between eating fish and melanoma. Participants who ate fish up to 300gm, or about three servings per week, had 22% more cases of malignant melanoma.

The scientists observed that, on average, participants who ate about 14.2 grams of tuna a day were associated with a 17% higher risk of stage 0 melanoma and a 20% higher risk of malignant melanoma than those who ate about 0.3 grams of tuna.

A similar case is seen with non-fried fish, where participants who ate about 17.8 grams daily had a 25% higher risk of stage 0 melanoma and an 18% higher risk of malignant melanoma than those who ate approximately 0.3 grams of tuna every day.

Conclusion

The study found eating a high amount of fish, non-fried fish and tuna, was linked with a higher risk of malignant melanoma and melanoma in situ.

If you have any valuable opinions or advice on this article, please put them in the comment section, and if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media with your friends and family.

Be sure to follow me for more updates.