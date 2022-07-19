Scientists found daytime napping had a 40% higher risk of developing Alzheimer's in older adults.

Image by MART PRODUCTION/Pexels

Researchers published a study on Alzheimer's and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association states the relationship between daytime napping and Alzheimer's.

This research was led by UC San Francisco, Harvard Medical School, and Brigham and Women's Hospital, where scientists examined the records of 1,401 older adults for up to 14 years from the Rush Memory and Aging Project and found that daytime napping had a 40% higher risk of developing Alzheimer's in seniors.

All the participants had to wear the watch like a mobility tracking device. When the research started, only 4.1% of senior participants had Alzheimer's, whereas 19.5% had mild cognitive impairment, and a major part of the participants, which is 75.7%, had no cognitive impairment.

After years, scientists noticed a weird pattern in the 24% of participants who developed Alzheimer's six years after the research started.

Researchers found that participants who took more than an hour of daytime naps had a 40% higher risk of developing Alzheimer's compared to those who took small naps, which means less than an hour a day.

Dr. Dylan Wint, MD, a neurologist for the Cleveland Clinic, said, "I have seen in many of my patients with Alzheimer's disease that they start to sleep more and tend to nap more during the day as their cognition declines. But I was surprised to see that napping perhaps promoted the appearance and emergence of Alzheimer's disease."

Conclusion

As humans get older, they begin to take naps more often, but the progression of Alzheimer's dementia makes them more frequent. In seniors, daytime naps of more than an hour were linked with a higher risk of Alzheimer's dementia.

