Starbucks announced that it will be closing stores in these states by the end of this month.

Starbucks is one of the largest and most loved coffee chains in the United States of America. A survey found that nearly 37.8 million Americans visited a Starbucks over the last 30 days.

There is news from Starbucks that they are going to close 16 of their stores in these states by the end of this month due to safety concerns.

Most of these closing Starbucks stores are from the Greater Los Angeles and Seattle metro areas, which total 12 stores. The other four stores are from Portland, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.

On July 11, Debbie Stroud and Denise Nelson, senior vice presidents of U.S. operations, published this letter to Starbucks partners in which the reasons mentioned are safety concerns such as rising drug use, a growing mental health crisis, racism, lack of access to healthcare, personal safety, and more.

List of Starbucks stores that will close by the end of July.

Santa Monica & Westmount, Los Angeles Hollywood & Western, Los Angeles 1st & Los Angeles (Doubletree), Los Angeles Hollywood & Vine, Los Angeles Ocean Front Walk & Moss, Los Angeles 2nd & San Pedro, Los Angeles 23rd & Jackson, Seattle Roosevelt Square, Seattle E. Olive Way, Seattle 505 Union Station, Seattle Westlake Center, Seattle Hwy 99 & Airport Rd - Everett, Seattle 10th & Chestnut, Philadelphia 4th & Morrison, Portland, OR Gateway, Portland, OR Union Station Train Concourse, Washington, DC

