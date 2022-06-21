Massive breakthrough in cancer treatment new experimental drug gave a 100% success rate.

Image by National Cancer Institute/Unsplash

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

On June 5th, A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) stated that after giving an experimental drug to all participants (cancer patients). Doctors were shocked that every single participant got cured in the drug trial.

This miraculous study was performed at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, where researchers tested an experimental drug known as dostarlimab in a small trial on 12 rectal cancer patients.

Researchers gave dostarlimab to each patient every three weeks for six months.

Dr. Luis A. Diaz Jr, the paper's author, said, "I believe this is the first time this has happened in the history of cancer."

Side effects of treatment

Not a single patient out of 12, experienced any serious side effects during this treatment. Some serious side effects that patients usually face during rectal cancer treatments are infertility, neuropathy, or sexual dysfunction.

But in this treatment, no such side effects were shown in any of the 12 patients. Some side effects shown in patients are nausea, fatigue, pruritis, dermatitis, or rashes.

Result

At the end of the drug trial, researchers found out that all 12 patients do not show any sign of a tumor.

If you have any valuable opinions or advice on this article, please put them in the comment section, and if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media with your friends and family.

Be sure to follow me for more updates.