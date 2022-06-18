New bills could bring hundreds of dollars to these states' residents bank accounts.

Image by Vladimir Solomianyi/Unsplash

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

Americans are facing a financial burden due to continually rising inflation. Residents have to pay more for day-to-day things such as an increase in gas prices or a surge in grocery rates.

Many states believe residents have already faced a lot in the previous year. Therefore, they plan to reduce residents' financial burden by providing them with some dollars in their pockets.

Residents have to fulfil some eligibility criteria to get the benefits from these plans.

List of the states where residents could expect stimulus and rebate checks.

1. Illinois

Hundreds of dollars will soon be going to hit Illinois state residents' bank accounts as per the bill signed by Governor J. B. Pritzker.

Governor J.B. Pritzker passed a $1.8 billion family tax relief package on the 19th of April. From this package, $520 million would be delivered as a one-time property tax rebate check for up to $300 per household.

And $650 million will be given to eligible residents in the form of tax rebate checks. Each eligible taxpayer will get $50 and $100 for each of their children, up to a maximum of 3 children.

To get the benefit tax rebate checks, your annual income should be less than $200,000 for an individual and $400,000 for a couple.

2. Michigan

Michigan residents could get a $500 one-time payment as per the new plan proposed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

On 19th May, Governor Gretchen Whitmer proposed a new plan to send a one-time rebate check worth $500 to working families.

3. Ohio

Ohio residents could get a $350 per individual or $700 per couple payment as per the new plan proposed by Democratic governor nominee Nan Whaley.

