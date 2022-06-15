Stimulus check update: Hundreds of dollars could hit North Carolina resident's bank accounts

Image by Vladimir Solomianyi/Unsplash

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

Stimulus checks for North Carolina residents could come back with hundreds of dollars, according to a new plan proposed by state Democratic lawmakers.

According to North Carolina Senate Democrats, NC residents continuously face financial burdens because of high inflation, such as surging grocery prices and gas prices. Therefore, North Carolina Senate Democrats proposed a new gas tax rebate plan to provide some money in people's pockets.

The North Carolina Senate Democrat's proposed bill would send a one-time gas tax rebate of $200 to drivers in North Carolina.

On May 26th, Democrats proposed Senate Bill 897 that would send $200 to every 18-year-old or older, as of March 31st, 2022, and who has a licensed driver. This gas tax rebate would be paid using a $4 billion budget surplus.

Senator Dan Blue, the state Senate's minority leader, said, "We need targeted tax incentives that put money in people's pockets and people who need it the most, and we need to do it now. And we need to do it in a way that does not hurt the bottom line of the state budgeting process."

North Carolina Senate Democrats are continually pushing this bill, but Republicans would like to put in place longer-term tax cuts.

