According to a study, Earth's system could gets into the region of chaotic behavior

On April 21st, researchers Alex E. Bernardini, Orfeu Bertolami, and Frederico Francisco posted a study to the preprint database arXiv. This study shows the maximum potential impact of our actions on the climate, and sadly the outcome is not good at all.

Orfeu Bertolami told Live Science, "The implications of climate change are well known droughts, heat waves, extreme phenomena. If the Earth's system gets into the region of chaotic behavior, we will lose all hope of somehow fixing the problem. "

Climate shifts

We are entering an Anthropocene era where the Earth will experience things that have never been experienced before, such as climate shifts. Usually, Earth experiences climate shifts because of external factors such as changes in orbit or a massive surge in volcanic activity. But because of our actions, this will be going to change, and our activity will drive the climate of the Earth.

Logistics problems

Our future actions will eventually lead to the Earth's climate. However, if we take major eco-friendly steps in the upcoming decade, the outcome will be totally different from this study.

Researchers used a logistic map (mathematical tool) to project the outcome of possible circumstances and choices that we could make. A logistic map is great for projecting how far some variables could go in a given situation till it naturally reaches a limit.

Researchers predicted that over a century of our interference in the environment increases daily, and eventually, it will naturally reach a limit. Such as, our population can grow to a certain limit, after that carbon emissions go to their peak, which will lead to dire consequences.

Everything is chaos

Researchers came up with two outcomes after studying all the possible circumstances and choices that we could make.

First is the best-case scenario where after carbon emissions reach their natural limit. Then, the Earth will set to a new higher average temperature. Eventually, it will be bad for us and leads to many weather disasters but at least we have a stable climate and repeatable weather patterns.

The second is the worst-case scenario where after carbon emissions reach their natural limit. Then we could be under a chaotic system with no such thing as equilibrium and repeatable patterns. In this chaotic system, there is no way we can predict where the Earth's climate is headed.

It all depends on our current actions, which will shape the Earth's climate.

