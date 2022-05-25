Stimulus check is coming: Hundreds of dollars could hit these states residents' bank accounts.

Image by Karolina Grabowska/Pexels

American residents are facing high inflation. As a result, they have to pay extra for day-to-day things such as surging gas prices and increasing grocery prices.

Many states are working on plans that put some money in common people's pockets to counter this surging inflation.

Once the residents of these states fulfill the eligibility criteria, they can get benefits from the plans.

List of the states where residents could expect stimulus and rebate checks.

1. Colorado

Colorado taxpayers could get a $400 rebate for single filers and an $800 rebate for joint filers. Just file your 2021 tax returns before May 31 to get the benefits of this plan.

Governor Jared Polis said, "People are paying more for everyday items like gas, groceries, and rent through no fault of their own. Instead of the government sitting on money that Coloradans earned, we want to give everyone cashback as quickly and easily as possible to provide immediate relief and empower people to do what they want to with their money."

2. Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania residents could get $2,000 per household if their annual income is $80,000 or less.

Governor Tom Wolf introduced this plan four months ago, and he continually urges lawmakers to approve this plan.

3. Oregon

Oregon low-wage workers could get a direct $600 one-time payment. But this plan is only for low-wage workers who put their life on the line and work in the early days of the pandemic.

