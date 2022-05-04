Stimulus bonus checks is coming: Hundreds of dollars could hit California state residents' bank accounts

Image by Blogging Guide/Unsplash

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

A stimulus update comes that payment of Hundreds of dollars could hit California state residents' bank accounts as per the proposed two new plans.

These plans are proposed because California have a budget surplus of $68 billion. One of these plans was proposed by Governor Gavin Newsom and the other by Democrats.

Governor Gavin Newsom's proposed plan will give benefits up to $800. The Democrat's proposed plan will provide $200 per eligible person, so if you have a family of five, you could get more benefits than Gov. Gavin Newsom's plans.

On March 23, 2022, Governor Gavin Newsom proposed to relief package of $11 billion for California residents because of high gas prices. From this package, $9 billion will be used to send directly to Californians who have Registered vehicles.

At least $400 per vehicle and Californians could get two $400 rebates per vehicle. The remaining $2 billion from the package will use to make public transportation free for three months and reduce taxes on gas and diesel.

On April 28, 2022, The Democrats proposed the second plan with some addition. This plan will provide a payment of $200 for the resident who makes less than $125,000 per year if you file tax returns individual and $250,000 per year for a couple who file joint returns.

This plan will not only provide benefits for the taxpayers but also for $200 checks for every dependent.

If you have any valuable opinions or advice on this article, please put it in the comment section, and if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media and with your friends and family.

Be sure to follow for more update.