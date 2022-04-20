Stimulus payment is coming: $1000 could hit Florida residents bank account.

Image by Karolina Grabowska/Pexels

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

Stimulus payment worth $1,000 could hit Florida state residents' bank accounts (if they fulfilled the eligibility criteria) because inflation in Florida was getting worse, surging gas prices, and Skyrocketing rent and housing prices.

Governor Ron DeSantis (state governor) has approved a plan which is a part of the state's new budget of a 100-million-dollar bonus for first responders in Florida.

According to this plan, Florida residents who belong to fields such as paramedics, law enforcement officers, firefighters, police officers, sheriff's deputies, and emergency medical technicians will get a payment of a $1,000 bonus.

In Nov. 2021, this bonus plan for our first responders was proposed. This is the second year in a row because the same bonus plan for first responders was seen in the previous year.

On March 31, 2022, Governor Ron DeSantis said, "Our first responders work tirelessly to protect and serve our communities. While other states turned their backs on law enforcement and first responders, Florida has continued to support them. These bonuses are a well-deserved recognition to our law enforcement and first responders for all they do for Florida."

Governor Ron DeSantis believes that this plan will help boost the economy and fight against rising inflation.

Till now, no such plans have been seen for common Florida citizens.

If you have any valuable opinions or advice on this article, please put it in the comment section, and if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media and with your friends and family.

Be sure to follow for more update.