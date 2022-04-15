1800-years-old manuscript claims Jesus sometime misused his power.

Richard Scott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y03ln_0fA61W2v00
Image byUnknown - iconographic representation., Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

Jesus' childhood has always been a big question mark for biblical scholars because the Bible has only one mention of Jesus in his childhood. But there is an 1800-years-old manuscript that fills this gap.

The 1800-years-old manuscript was written somewhere between the mid-to-late-2nd century AD. It helps scholars solve the mystery of Jesus' childhood because it tells his life from the age of 5 to 12.

This manuscript is also known as "Infancy Gospel of Thomas," written by "Thomas, the Israelite."

According to this manuscript, Jesus has been doing miracles since the age of 5. So many of his miracles were so helpful such as he made a dead boy alive and cured a man who had a fatal injury.

But this 1800-years-old manuscript also states Jesus sometimes misused his power, like once he cursed a boy when he drained some water that Jesus had collected, and the boy later died due to illness.

Another such incident occurred when a boy bumped Jesus on the shoulder, so in anger Jesus cursed him and the boy died on the spot.

However, later all of the cursed people came alive when Jesus lifted all curses, he placed on them.

The late appearance of Jesus in the Infancy Gospel of Thomas is quite similar to the Gospel of Luke in the Bible, when Jesus goes to the temple at the age of 12 to teach and question the elders.

