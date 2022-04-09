Newly discovered part of the human body inside our lungs

Image by CDC/Unsplash

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

In a new study, researchers have found out a new part of the human body inside the lungs. This new part of the human body is a type of cell which located inside the bronchioles (branching passageways of the human lungs.)

As per a new study, these newly discovered cells have a significant role in our respiratory system. These cells help respiratory systems to function the right way and may also inspire new treatments to reverse the effects of some smoking-related diseases. These cells are called respiratory airway secretory (RAS) cells.

Functions of respiratory airway secretory (RAS) cells

Release molecules that maintain the fluid lining along bronchioles which help in stopping the tiny airways from collapsing and maximize the lungs' efficiency. These cells could function like progenitor cells for alveolar type 2 (AT2) cells, which release a chemical that have the ability to repair other damaged alveoli.

This study was conducted because researchers did not want to depend on mice's lungs as models for the human respiratory system.

Edward Morrisey, a professor at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, said, "It has been known for some time that the airways of the human lung are different than in the mouse, but emerging technologies have only recently allowed us to sample and identify unique cell types."

Finally, the scientist's team took a sample of human lungs tissue from healthy donors, and after analyzing it thoroughly, they found a new part of the human body known as respiratory airway secretory (RAS) cells.

