New bills could add up to hundreds of dollars to millions of eligible residents' bank accounts

Image by John Guccione www.advergroup.com/Pexels

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

Inflation in the USA worsens in 2022 compared to the previous year. However, in 2021, Americans at least have relief from stimulus checks, which somehow help fight that difficult phase of inflation.

But there is a piece of good news for all of you. Many states are working on new bills that could add up to hundreds of dollars to millions of eligible residents' bank accounts.

These bills can act as a pain reliever on inflation hits. Residents of these states could get the benefit from these bills if they fulfilled the eligibility criteria.

List of the states where residents could expect stimulus and rebate check

Georgia

Georgia residents could get a benefit of $250 for Single filers, $375 if they are head of household, and $500 for married filing jointly.

These benefits are only for those who have filed both their 2021 and 2022 tax returns.

New Jersey

The bill from which nearly 1 million families would get the benefit of up to $500 was approved by Governor Phil Murphy with other lawmakers.

This plan is not beneficial for you if you file your taxes using a Social Security number rather than a taxpayer identification number.

Are these plans beneficial for you?

If you have any valuable opinions or advice on this article, please put it in the comment section, and if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media and with your friends and family.