1700-year-old manuscript claims Judas never betray Jesus.

This 1700-year-old authentic manuscript is mainly known as The Gospel of Judas, which is from the 2nd century AD to 180 AD.

In the late 1970s, The Gospel of Judas was discovered in a cave in the desert near El Minya, Egypt.

At least for 30 years, 1700-year-old manuscript travelled in the hand of many antique dealers, but when it came in the hand of one scholar who realised its actual value, it was initially written in ancient Greek, but around 300 AD, it been translated in the Coptic language.

However, people got to know about this 1700-year-old manuscript in 2006 when the National Geographic Society published it in English translation.

This 1700-year-old manuscript has a totally different story about the backstabbing of Jesus by Judas.

According to The Gospel of Judas, Jesus preferred Judas over his other disciples. Jesus was the one who instructed Judas that to betray him. It was Jesus' predetermined objective for that he asked his most preferred disciple Judas and also told him after that everybody called Judas as Jesus's betrayer.

Historians ensured that this 1700-year-old manuscript is a genuine ancient text.

The Egyptian government now preserves this 1700-year-old authentic manuscript (The Gospel of Judas) in Cairo's Coptic Museum.

