A devastating winter storm is about to hit the Midwest, South, and East America this weekend.

According to AccuWeather, the eastern part of the United States could face another major winter storm that could intensify into a bomb cyclone.

AccuWeather Meteorologists predicted that the Midwest, South, and East United States could witness a heavy volume of snow, rain, and destructive wind.

AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said, "It looks like a powerful storm system will unleash very significant snow across the interior parts of the Northeast, especially from the Appalachians up into the high ground of New York State and Northern New England. In some locations, the snow can be measured in feet."

Experts predicted that a fast-moving winter storm would bring heavy snowfall, heavy rainfall into Midwest, South, and East Coast areas such as North Dakota, Northern Missouri, the Tennesse valley, and more major states and hazardous conditions this weekend.

According to National Weather Services (NWS), more than 4 to 8 inches of snowfall is expected in some regions, and gusts above 60 mph could result in damaging impacts.

Experts warn around ten million people are at risk of dangerous winter storms; that's why National Weather Services (NWS) urging residents to stay home, and it is best to avoid traveling, but if travel is necessary, carry an emergency kit such as:

Water

Extra food

Extra batteries

Cellphone and portable charger

Take a first aid kit containing essential medication

Carry warm clothes such as a warm hat and some warm blankets

Road maps

Flashlight

Sleeping bag for each person

Matches in a waterproof container

Whistle, bright-colored flag

