A devastating winter storm is about to hit the Midwest, South, and East America this weekend.

Richard Scott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M6ghg_0dlcUlxI00
Image byClay LeConey/Unsplash

According to AccuWeather, the eastern part of the United States could face another major winter storm that could intensify into a bomb cyclone.

AccuWeather Meteorologists predicted that the Midwest, South, and East United States could witness a heavy volume of snow, rain, and destructive wind.

AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said, "It looks like a powerful storm system will unleash very significant snow across the interior parts of the Northeast, especially from the Appalachians up into the high ground of New York State and Northern New England. In some locations, the snow can be measured in feet."

Experts predicted that a fast-moving winter storm would bring heavy snowfall, heavy rainfall into Midwest, South, and East Coast areas such as North Dakota, Northern Missouri, the Tennesse valley, and more major states and hazardous conditions this weekend.

According to National Weather Services (NWS), more than 4 to 8 inches of snowfall is expected in some regions, and gusts above 60 mph could result in damaging impacts.

Experts warn around ten million people are at risk of dangerous winter storms; that's why National Weather Services (NWS) urging residents to stay home, and it is best to avoid traveling, but if travel is necessary, carry an emergency kit such as:

  • Water
  • Extra food
  • Extra batteries
  • Cellphone and portable charger
  • Take a first aid kit containing essential medication
  • Carry warm clothes such as a warm hat and some warm blankets
  • Road maps
  • Flashlight
  • Sleeping bag for each person
  • Matches in a waterproof container
  • Whistle, bright-colored flag

If you have any valuable opinion or advice, please put it in the comment section, and if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media and with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: This article is only meant for informational and educational purposes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Extreme weather# weather# bomb cyclone# winter storm# snow

Comments / 113

Published by

A passionate writer and journalist and bring you the latest news.

Phoenix, AZ
14886 followers

More from Richard Scott

Jesus Christ was not a real person, he was just a mythical character, said 40% of people in a church survey.

Humans have a weird habit of preaching to people who are greater than them. The same thing happened with one of the most important person of human history 'Jesus Christ.'. Recently, the England church held a survey of more than 4,000 people in which the church found forty percent of people believe that Jesus Christ was not a real person. The survey found that a quarter of people aged between 18 to 34 believed Jesus Christ was a mythical or fictional character.

Read full story
2932 comments

An unseen case of medical history is a boy with two heads.

Image byArthur William Devis (1762-1822), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. An extremely rare medical miracle happened in May 1783 at Mundul Gate, Bengal. In a farmer family, a kid was born with two heads, so he was popularly known as 'Two-Headed Boy of Bengal.'

Read full story
44 comments

Jesus Christ does not look as we think.

In times of crisis or whenever we pray, the same picture of Jesus Christ comes into our mind that we have seen everywhere. But maybe that picture could be wrong. Because recently, archaeologists have found 1500 years old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking.

Read full story
3029 comments

Eating salad hospitalized 4 people and one had kidney failure.

Your New Year's resolutions may include eating healthy, but you should also be careful about that. On December 30, 2021, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 4 people had been hospitalized after eating package salad, and one of them had kidney failure known as (hemolytic uremic syndrome.)

Read full story
45 comments

Woman suffering from endometriosis gave birth to two sets of identical twins.

Tyson and Ashley married in 2005 after being in a relationship for a year. The only dream of this lovely couple is that they have a big happy family. They tried for a child for years, and later they found out that Ashley had a medical condition of infertility called endometriosis.

Read full story
88 comments

An unusual medical case in human history is a man with 3 legs and 4 feet.

History is full of extraordinary events that can blow your mind. One of such events is the man born with three legs and lived for 77 years. On May 18, 1889, a child named Francesco "Frank" Lentini was born in Sicily, Italy. He surprised everyone because he was born with three legs and four feet.

Read full story
397 comments

$1400 payment could hit eligible taxpayer bank accounts.

image byJohn Guccione www.advergroup.com from Pexels. There is a piece of great news for some Americans, as they can get a payment of up to $1400 in addition to their tax refund in 2022. Before that, you have to meet specific criteria such as citizens having to be a parent of a child born in 2021 or someone who has a new dependent.

Read full story
78 comments

1400-Year-Old manuscript claimed Jesus Christ was the father of two children.

Thousands of years ago, the Holy Bible had already told every aspect of the life of Jesus Christ. But still, over the years, the most debated topic has been whether Jesus Christ was married or not.

Read full story
3759 comments

Experts predicted North Carolina could face devastating crises due to climate change.

Hurricanes record of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows North Carolina is one of the states most risk to hurricanes. According to experts North Carolina had faced 92 hurricanes from 1851 to 2021. Of which 16 are major hurricanes lay from category 3 to category 5.

Read full story
2 comments

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.

Read full story
6054 comments
Louisiana State

Researchers predict Louisiana state could face more devastating storms.

According to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) data on hurricane history from 1851 to 2021, Louisiana faced 90 hurricanes of which 32 are major hurricanes were category 3 through category 5. Which also includes one of the most destructive hurricanes of all time Hurricane Katrina.

Read full story
28 comments
Miami-dade County, FL

Miami-Dade County at risk of natural disasters.

Miami-Dade County is one of the beautiful areas of Florida. And it is also the favorite place of many celebrities. However, in the recent survey, it is found that Miami-Dade County is one of the riskiest areas in Florida. This survey is not based on the crime rates.

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

Researchers predicted dangerous hurricanes could cause mass destruction in Florida.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration(NOAA) reported data on hurricane history. The report shows Florida has faced the most number of hurricanes from 1853 to 2021 in America. In total, Florida was hit by 120 hurricanes, of which 37 are major hurricanes from Category 3 to 5.

Read full story
244 comments
Pennsylvania State

Research show Philadelphia county at risk of natural disasters.

Pennsylvania also known as the keystone state of the united state. And one of the most desirable states to live in, but in a recent Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) survey, Philadelphia county's most famous place in Pennsylvania is the riskiest area. And this survey is not based on the crime rates.

Read full story
Florida State

A dangerous bacterial infection had killed nine people in Florida.

On Fri, Nov. 12, 2021, The Florida Department of Health reported a dangerous bacterial infection had killed nine people in Florida this year. Overall, 33 cases have been infected with the waterborne bacterium Vibrio vulnificus, commonly known as flesh-eating infection.

Read full story
15 comments
Texas State

This is most dangerous caterpillars in Texas.

As you all know, the best known and stinging Caterpillar in Texas is the Southern Flannel Moth or Puss Moth Caterpillar. These cute-looking caterpillars are very dangerous and poisonous and they pack a very painful sting.

Read full story

Woman suffering from fibroids gave birth to her first child at the age of 50.

A journey began in 2008 when Susie and Tony Troxler got married, and they only had a dream of becoming parents like most people. However, months turned into years, years turned into a decade, but they didn't get good news.

Read full story
69 comments
Florida State

Rising crime rates in some Florida cities.

The beautiful Sunshine State is well known for its beach resorts, amusement parks, warm and sunny climate. According to FBI crime data, this state is a beautiful place and is usually considered a safe place to live but not a crime-free state, there are some places where the crime rate is high in Florida.

Read full story
95 comments
Chicago, IL

This Friday will be 'Vaccination Awareness Day' in Chicago.

This Friday will be 'Vaccination Awareness Day' in Chicago. So no school on Fridays, two hours of paid leave for workers, plus $100 gift cards ($50 for each dose) for those vaccinated at public health programs or clinics.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy