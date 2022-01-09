Jesus Christ does not look as we think.

image by Didgeman/Pixabay

In times of crisis or whenever we pray, the same picture of Jesus Christ comes into our mind that we have seen everywhere. But maybe that picture could be wrong.

Because recently, archaeologists have found 1500 years old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking.

Archaeologists found this painting in the Negev desert of southern Israel.

Maayan-Fanar says, “I was there at the right time, at the right place with the right angle of light and, suddenly, I saw eyes. It was the face of Jesus at his baptism, looking at us.”

According to archaeologists, the gospel never defined what Jesus Christ looked like. However, western images always pictured Jesus christ with long hair and beard.

Archaeologists told due to constantly being in the sunlight, the only outline of this painting was visible. The painting looks like a young prolonged face man who has short curly hair and a long nose.

There is also a journal written on this discovery known as Antiquity.

In which the researchers claimed this painting was 1500 years old, around the sixth century A.D.

Archaeologists claimed this could be the first-ever painting to tell us what Jesus looked like.

See here a 1500-year-old painting of Jesus Christ discovered in an ancient Israeli desert church.

