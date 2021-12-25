A Dangerous infectious bacteria spread in America, 3 people died and 22 were hospitalized.

Richard Scott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21QOec_0dVKz04l00
Image byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels

An outbreak of dangerous infectious bacteria known as Listeria is linked to Dole and Fresh Express packed salads.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that three people have died and 22 people have been hospitalized so far after eating these Packaged salads in more than 18 states.

One of them died from packaged salads produced by Fresh Express, and two died from packaged salads produced by Dole.

These bacteria cause a severe infection called listeriosis. In the United States, approximately 1600 people are infected with this bacteria every year, which kills about 260 people.

As per the Mayo Clinic, listeriosis could be deadly for anybody with weak immune systems, kids, and older adults.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), If someone gets infected with Listeria, they might have a fever, headaches, stiff neck, muscle aches, confusion, and loss of balance.

Pregnant women can experience different symptoms such as fever and flu-like symptoms. This infection has major consequences for pregnant women such as premature delivery, a life-threatening infection of the newborn, miscarriage, or stillbirth.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urge people not to buy a recalled product. If anybody purchased, they should immediately throw it away and properly sanitize their entire fridge.

Disclaimer: This article is only meant for informational and educational purposes. It is not medical advice; if you have any symptoms, please consult a doctor before making any decision that could impact your health.

Healthpublic safetywarningfood safetyalert

