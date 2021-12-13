Researchers predict Louisiana state could face more devastating storms.

Richard Scott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17exAp_0dHFwcwS00
Image byWikiImages/Pixabay

According to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) data on hurricane history from 1851 to 2021, Louisiana faced 90 hurricanes of which 32 are major hurricanes were category 3 through category 5. Which also includes one of the most destructive hurricanes of all time Hurricane Katrina.

Researchers claimed in the coming years Louisiana state could face more devastating storms due to climate change.

Sea level is continuously rising due to climate change. Even slight sea-level rise makes rare floods more common by adding tides and storm surges.

Researchers predicted that by 2030, 20% of sea-level rise from global warming. Every inch of sea level rising makes hurricanes more intense and more destructive. And it was predicted that by the end of 2050 sea level will rise 19 inches.

According to a climate central report on Louisiana, areas of Louisiana that are less than 1‐10 feet are most dangerous, which puts 1.4 million populations are at risk.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration(NASA) research on climate change claimed that about 21 percent more storms form for every 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit that sea surface temperatures rise. And it was predicted sea surface temperatures might rise up to 4.8 degrees Fahrenheit by the end of the century.

The impact of climate change can be reduced if we decrease carbon dioxide from our surroundings; our small steps make the world a better place. For that, start planting trees, switch to solar energy.

Learn more about reducing the impact of climate change by The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration(NOAA.)

Disclaimer: This article is only for informational purposes.

