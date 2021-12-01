Experts warn of county with highest risk of natural hazard in Pennsylvania.

Richard Scott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20L2pv_0dA1TelZ00
Image byJohn Middelkoop/Unsplash

Pennsylvania is also known as the keystone state of the united state. And one of the most desirable states to live in, but in a recent Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) survey, Philadelphia county's most famous place in Pennsylvania is the riskiest area. And this survey is not based on the crime rates.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) did a survey that measured the risk of each county in the united state for 18 types of natural hazards, such as hurricanes, tornadoes, earthquakes, floods, volcanoes, and tsunamis.

In this survey, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) found a list of 10 "riskiest" counties of America.

The list does not contain any counties of Pennsylvania except Philadelphia County.

Philadelphia County is ranked fifth in the list of riskiest counties of America, with a risk index score of 41.10.

According to National Risk Index, Philadelphia County, PA, has the highest Risk Index rating compared to other counties of Pennsylvania.

Summary of Risk Index :

(Due to natural hazards)

  • Expected Annual Loss is (Score 32.12) Relatively High.
  • Social Vulnerability (Score 61.21) is Very High.
  • Community Resilience (Score 55.30) is Relatively Moderate.

Here is the list of risks to each type of natural hazard :

  1. Heat Wave: Score 89.78 (Very High).
  2. Winter Weather: Score 75.18 (Very High).
  3. Lightning: Score 70.70 (Very High).
  4. Tornado: Score 62.77 (Very High).
  5. Coastal Flooding: Score 51.53 (Relatively High)
  6. Ice Storm: Score 89.78 (Very High). High)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n4t3g_0dA1TelZ00
Image byfema.gov

