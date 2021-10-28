FDA Panel Suggest Pfizer For Kids 5 to 11 Years Old.

Richard Scott

Image bySpencer Davis/Unsplash

On Tuesday, A Food and Drug Administration(FDA) advisory committee suggested the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11. Pfizer got 17 votes in support and one abstention. In the upcoming days, The Food and Drug Administration(FDA) will make a final decision.

The Committee member Dr. Amanda Cohn, A chief medical officer of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC), said, " It is pretty clear to me that the benefits do exceed the risk when I hear about kids who are being put in the ICU, who are having long-term issues after their Covid, and kids are dying, We vaccinate routinely against a couple of vaccine-preventable diseases for which far fewer deaths and hospitalizations and ICU admissions occur."

The Pfizer vaccine dose for kids has less amount of active ingredients as compared to the grown-up doses and also with a slightly different formulation. Kids will be got their second dose after 21 days first dose.

At a time when kids are at lower risk of critical Covid-19 than grown-up, age group of 5 to 11-year-olds still over 8,300 kids are hospitalizations, in which and nearly 100 deaths.

Disclaimer: This article is not for any medical advice. It is only meant for informational purposes. Please take your doctor's advice before making any decisions that could impact your health.

