Civil Air Patrol Cadets Receive Flight Training from JetBlue University

Civil Air Patrol (CAP) cadets with the Hernando County Composite Squadron attended a commercial aviation training event at JetBlue University. The training included a wide range of flight operations including hands-on cabin training, an introduction to the maintenance apprenticeship program and time in the Airbus A220 simulators.

Photo by (1st Lt Mark Stone | Civil Air Patrol)

The event gave cadets a greater understanding of commercial aviation operations. It also demonstrated many real-world careers available to them in the aviation industry.

“JetBlue's founding objective is ‘Inspiring Humanity’ and core to that is volunteerism and community service,” said Bill Holm, a JFK-based Airbus 320 First Officer who acted as tour guide and organizer. “The ability to share with cadets the opportunities available to them as well as having some fun is always rewarding.”

Photo by (1st Lt Mark Stone | Civil Air Patrol)

The Civil Air Patrol offers various aerospace learning opportunities for cadets aged 12-21. This includes orientation flights, model rocketry programs and flight training academies in addition to experiential learning events with aviation companies like JetBlue.

“JetBlue provided our cadets with an amazing opportunity to learn about aviation and careers in the aerospace industry,” said 2d Lt Kelly Fitzgerald. “I was overwhelmed with the experience the JetBlue employees provided us. They went out of their way to ensure everyone had ample opportunities to participate in all of the training – the same level of professional training the company’s employees receive. It was impressive.”

Photo by (1st Lt Mark Stone | Civil Air Patrol)

Hernando County Composite Squadron cadets joined cadets from two other squadrons in the Florida Wing (FLWG) of the Civil Air Patrol at the JetBlue University event. The FLWG is the largest of 52 wings in CAP with more than 3,600 volunteer members and cadets.

The Civil Air Patrol is always looking for new members with an interest in flight. Cadets can join starting at age 12 while adults can join at any age. Weekly meetings are held every Tuesday starting at 6:45 pm. All are welcome. We are located at:

Hernando Country Composite Squadron

3151 Air Commerce Blvd

Brooksville, FL 34604

Cadets have opportunities to learn about aviation, space flight, science, technology, search & rescue, disaster response and so much more. The Civil Air Patrol offers numerous exciting encampment and training opportunities throughout Florida and the nation covering everything from space operations to engineering to flight school. The program also offers multiple tracks for scholarships and discounted flight training for cadets pursuing a private pilot license.

For more information about the Hernando County Composite Squadron and the Civil Air Patrol, visit fl301.cap.gov.

Established in 1941, Civil Air Patrol is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and as such is a member of its Total Force. In its auxiliary role, CAP operates a fleet of 555 single-engine aircraft and 2,250 small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) and performs about 90% of all search and rescue operations within the contiguous United States as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center. Often using innovative cellphone forensics and radar analysis software, CAP was credited by the AFRCC with saving 108 lives last year.

CAP’s 58,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. As a nonprofit organization, CAP plays a leading role in aerospace education using national academic standards-based STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education resources. Members also serve as mentors to over 24,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs.