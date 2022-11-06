Thanks to inflation, a crucial retirement tool just got better

Richard A

A key retirement tool just got better

The amount you can put into your health savings account (HSA) increases by $200 for individuals and $450 for families for the upcoming year due to rising inflation.

A high-deductible health plan's self-only coverage annual inflation-adjusted contribution cap will rise from $3,650 in 2022 to $3,850 in 2023. The family coverage HSA contribution cap will increase from $7,300 to $7,750. This represents a nearly 5.5% increase over the contribution limitations for 2022, as opposed to just a 1.4% increase between 2021 and 2022.

The increase comes at a time when many employees are choosing their health insurance plans for 2023 during their employer's open enrollment period, giving them another way to accelerate retirement savings.

According to a very frustrating statistic, customers choose their health plans each year with less thought than they do a vacation, according to Jean Chatzky, CEO of HerMoney.  Your responsibility is to truly pay attention during open enrollment to see what your employer is planning and to see if you can find any additional resources to assist you in these difficult times.

What is an HSA?

The HSA option, which is accessible to people participating in a high-deductible health care plan, is tucked away within this smorgasbord of options. It is frequently disregarded. If you have a high-deductible health plan that meets certain criteria, you can also open an account as a self-employed freelancer or business owner (HDHP). The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) sets these accounts' parameters each year.

In contrast to other types of plans, a high-deductible plan has a higher yearly deductible, which is the amount you must pay out-of-pocket for approved medical expenses before insurance coverage begins.

According to the newly released 2022 KFF Health Benefits Survey, this year's average premium for insured workers in high-deductible health plans (HDHP) with a savings option was $5,363 for family coverage and $1,136 for single coverage, as opposed to $6,383 and $1,459, respectively, for a preferred provider organization (PPO) plan.

A higher deductible, however, offsets the premium cost reduction. For instance, the average annual deductible for single coverage in HDHPs that qualify for HSAs is $2,458, compared to $1,763 for PPOs.

To cover medical costs up until you reach the deductible, you can use the money saved up in your HSA. Research by EBRI found that the majority of customers (56%) use their HSA accounts to cover today's out-of-pocket expenses. Those who can let it ride benefit from retirement funds to assist with non-Medicare-covered medical expenses as well as other costs.

The process

You can contribute to your employer's HSA through an automatic payroll deduction, in which case money is taken out of your paycheck and put into the account tax-free. Moreover, you can always add money directly to your HSA. Although these contributions aren't tax-free, you can deduct them from your taxes.

Similar to employer-provided retirement savings accounts, some employers match contributions to HSAs.

People with high-deductible plans who are responsible for buying their own insurance can shop for an HSA through their health insurance provider, which may collaborate with an HSA financial institution. You can also inquire with your bank to see whether an HSA option is available.

You can usually make contributions to the account up until the deadline for reporting your taxes once it is opened.

Adding funds to an HSA requires keeping track of the medical expenses you incur and the expenses that qualify for reimbursement from this account. Generally, any withdrawal amount that is not applied to a permissible medical bill carries a staggering 20% penalty. And normal income tax is also due on that unqualified amount. The penalty is eliminated for people 65 and older, but you still have to pay income tax on things that aren't allowed. After the cost is incurred, there is no time limit on when you must reimburse yourself.

Who wouldn't benefit from an HSA?

While PPOs continue to be the most popular plan type, this year, 29% of workers are covered by a high-deductible plan with a savings option. PPOs continue to be the most popular plan type, with 49% of insured workers enrolled in one.

An HSA is certainly a wise choice if you're in good health and don't typically spend much on medical expenses.

According to Paul Fronstin, director of health benefits research at the Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI), a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, "you have to be enrolled in a high-deductible health plan in order to put money into an HSA, which means if you incur medical expenses, you're on the hook for the first $1,500 if you have individual coverage, depending on what your deductible is." 

You'll want to make an honest assessment of your expected spending so that you don't wind up paying extra out of pocket with the higher deductible limits. If you are expecting a major health event, such as pregnancy, or if you have significant ongoing medical needs or chronic health conditions, you may want to select a plan with higher premiums but no HSA.

Retirement and tax incentives for HSA users

"It's the best option available from a tax standpoint," Fronstin said. "It benefits from a triple tax benefit." "It is the only account that enables tax-free deposits, tax-free growth, and tax-free withdrawals for eligible medical expenses."

HSAs can now be used to pay for more items thanks to the federal government's pandemic relief program, such as over-the-counter pain relievers and allergy medications. (The IRS has a complete list of things that qualify.)

If you need to go outside of your state for medical care, HSAs can also help with the cost of travel expenses like airfare, train fares, or gas. Additionally, they can use your HSA even if your partner or kids are not covered by your medical insurance.

Contributions do not need to be spent annually; instead, they roll over from year to year and are yours to keep when you leave your job or change employers. One significant perk for retirees is the HSA's ability to be utilized for unforeseen costs that Medicare doesn't cover, such as dental and vision care.

According to a new brief from Karolos Arapakis at the Center for Retirement Research, new Medicare participants can anticipate their unforeseen medical bills to deplete the household budget by about $67,000 on average over the course of their lives. Their monthly insurance premiums—their single highest medical expense—are not included.

In the meantime, unlike an IRA or 401(k), which you must withdraw money from each year until you turn 72, HSAs are not subject to required minimum distributions.

HSAs are similar to a covert retirement and tax management strategy that poses as a solution to reduce healthcare expenditures, according to Bobbi Rebell, a certified financial planner and author of "Launching Financial Grownups." "If you can use other monies to meet those medical bills and leave the money to sit in the HSA account, the money will have grown tax-free by the time you reach your golden years." Decades of tax-free growth could follow from that, which could lead the value of your retirement assets to rise tremendously.

This article does not offer advice; it just provides facts. It is given without any warranty.

