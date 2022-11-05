West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean Energy

West Haven to Start ‘Food to Clean Energy': (Tom Fisk/Pexels)

In an effort to reduce the quantity of food waste wasted in landfills, West Haven will launch its new Food to Clean Energy initiative on Nov. 7.

According to Kristen Brown, vice president of waste reduction strategy for WasteZero, "We're hoping that this enables universal food trash collection for anyone who wants to do it."

The nine-month pilot initiative, which is supported by a $1.3 million state grant from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, aims to reduce the amount of waste that must be disposed of in landfills.

"In the United States, there were 6,000 landfills thirty years ago," according to Brown. "We have a little over 1,000 as of right now."

A total of 15 cities across the state, including West Haven, have consented to receive funding for similar projects through grants.

The goal of Connecticut's pilot program, according to Brown, is to divert as much waste away from landfills as possible in order to prolong the life of those landfills.

Residents of West Haven single-family homes will receive orange trash bags and green bags to fill with food waste from the city.

"This is a means of just putting it out in the same bin today that you put out your regular trash in and it gets collected for you," Brown said.

The food waste in the green bags will be sent to Southington's Quantum Biopower facility to be turned into renewable energy, while the orange bags will be delivered to West Haven's regular incinerator by their regular garbage service.

Animal activity and space issues have been brought up on social media.

She advised placing it inside the container rather than next to it on the ground.

For Gerry Collins, those containers brought up a new concern.

Collins said, "I don't think I should have to supply the container if it's part of the project."

While the city doesn't currently have any containers, according to Brown, they plan to provide them soon.

Residents of West Haven will bear part of the costs if the initiative moves beyond the pilot stage, but according to Brown, the program's potential advantages might outweigh the escalating costs of the local area's present trash management solutions.